Did Willie Nelson pay tribute to Charlie Kirk in a new song called 'Let's Make Heaven Crowded?’ Viral claim debunked

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 04: Singer-songwriter Willie Nelson performs onstage with Willie Nelson and Family during the 46th Annual Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic at Austin360 Amphitheater on July 04, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink)

A new viral claim about the outlaw country legend, Willie Nelson, is going viral.

According to a post that recently appeared on the Facebook page, The Best Of Retro Music, the 92-year-old Texan musician paid a tribute to Charlie Kirk in a new track Let's Make Heaven Crowded. The original poster shared a link to an unreliable source to corroborate its claim about Willie Nelson. The post asserted:

“At 92, Willie Nelson unveils a powerful new song inspired by Charlie Kirk’s phrase, ‘Let’s Make Heaven Crowded.’”

The viral post stated that the song has received an overwhelming response and added:

“Fans worldwide describe it as chilling, unforgettable, and unlike anything they’ve heard before. With praise flooding in and calls for an official release growing louder, Nelson’s heartfelt tribute is already being hailed as one of his most moving works in decades.”

A similar claim also emerged on the Facebook page Golden Age Country, implying that the Shotgun Willie artist honored Charlie Kirk at the Outlaw Music Festival 2025. The post claimed that the Bluegrass singer-songwriter dedicated a song to the late Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder at the festival as a “silent farewell.”

However, there is no evidence to support the claim that Willie Nelson released Let's Make Heaven Crowded or any other song to pay a tribute to Charlie Kirk. Furthermore, the claim that Nelson honored the political activist at Outlaw Music Festival is also false.

The veteran musician is set to drop his next album, Workin' Man, in November, and Let's Make Heaven Crowded is not among its listed tracks.

Numerous similar claims about celebrities paying tribute to Charlie Kirk have surfaced since his death in September. Previously, fabricated social media stories about Michael Bublé, Eminem, Adele, Ed Sheeran, and many other artists have popped up across X, Facebook, and other platforms.

Most viral posts claiming celebrities are paying tribute to Charlie Kirk feature AI-generated content or third-party links to fake clickbait articles.

A viral post from September claimed that Willie Nelson banned a fan for celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death

The TPUSA co-founder was fatally shot at Utah Valley University (UVU) on September 10. At the time, a clip surfaced on the internet with a claim that a person from the crowd at UVU allegedly celebrated after Kirk was shot. A few days later, the Backroad Melodies Facebook page posted a fake news story about the incident.

The post asserted that the person celebrating Kirk’s death was a Willie Nelson fan, whom the singer-songwriter had banned from attending his concerts forever. However, the claim lacked evidence, as Nelson never publicly addressed the viral clip or issued a statement on Kirk’s demise.

I'm not the same as everyone else. I stand for the fallen. I don't bow to hate. I stand for Charlie. — David (@RtothepowerofX) September 11, 2025

A similar claim about Yungblud also made its way to social media, but it also turned out to be fake. The person accused of celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death later identified himself as an X user, David (@RtothepowerofX). The bearded man explained in a statement that his actions were meant to be a distraction from the security team. David asserted:

“I instinctively checked the security team’s movement, though I have no affiliation with them, realizing the situation is dangerous, I stood and shouted, ‘USA,’ not as a provocation, but to project strength and encourage others, and create a distraction that might help calm panic or even save lives.”

Although David later deleted his statements, he never claimed to be a fan of either Willie Nelson or Yungblud.