Did TikTok star Khaby Lame pass away? Viral stunt collapse death claim debunked

TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 28: Khaby Lame attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 28, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Rumors flew across social media platforms that Khaby Lame, the popular creator, was supposedly dead. Fans worldwide felt a jolt of worry, yet fact-checks swiftly debunked these fabrications.

Apparently, the hoax began with tricky links designed to scam people. Khaby Lame is still with us, regularly updating his followers while debunking rumors about his passing. People should double-check information they see online, because false reports are circulating.

Detectives uncovered a planned operation using deceptive messages to grab usernames and passwords, hijack accounts, then send out bogus alerts (via descripto.com). Scammers frequently capitalize on well-known people; social media boosts these schemes. A lone remark might spawn copies across numerous profiles, transforming an initial lie into a rapidly spreading snare.

Khaby Lame is alive and active despite false death rumors

Folks have been worried about Khaby Lame - the guy with tons of TikTok followers - because untrue stories circulated online. Rumors said he'd either perished in a vehicle wreck or following a stunt collapse. The baseless claims quickly gained traction on sites like YouTube, but also Facebook and X, understandably upsetting many who enjoy his videos.

Reports circulated online - some including pictures of Khaby alongside a wrecked car - incorrectly stated he'd suffered a deadly accident. However, fact-checkers along with legitimate news outlets quickly proved these stories untrue; no reliable source corroborated them.

Khaby Lame still connects with people online, shows up at happenings, makes videos - all while dodging silly gossip. His funny, wordless responses to needlessly complex tips have kept him a huge presence on TikTok, despite the untrue stories circulating.

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the false news went viral, netizens were buzzing.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"I'm sorry, but the claim that Khaby Lame has died following a stunt collapse is false. Khaby Lame is alive and well. There are no credible news reports or official statements confirming such an incident. Recent rumors about his death are baseless and have been debunked. Khaby Lame continues to be active on social media, engaging with his followers and participating in various public events. He remains one of the most followed influencers on TikTok, known for his humorous and silent reactions to overly complicated life hacks," a user commented.

"Same… I felt relieved yesterday after I heard it was likely just nonsense I'm stunned," another user commented.

"Khabane Lame is not dead! Fake news is going viral," a netizen expressed.

"stop spreading rumors," a user wrote.

