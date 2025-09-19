Did Surronster get arrested? Viral video sparks concern

YouTuber and influencer Surronster (Image via YouTube/Sur Ronster)

YouTuber Surronster has sparked concerns among his fans after he took to his social media account to post a video of his arrest.

The electric bike influencer, who is known for never showing his face and always appearing with a helmet, was seemingly handcuffed by police officers and led into a cruiser.

It appears that Surronster was arrested in Mexico as the police officers handcuffing him sported the country’s flag on their uniforms. As of the writing of this article, Surronster himself has not spoken out about his arrest.

In the video clip that he shared of the incident, however, the influencer has added the viral audio from the upbeat Jet 2 holiday ad, which is often added on social media to videos of vacation disasters.

While speculating in the comments section of Surronster’s video depicting his arrest, fans have started to share messages such as, “Free surronster!”

This is not the first time that Surronster has had a run in with the cops

Surronster, who is known for posting videos of stunts with his electronic dirt bikes, filmed an interaction with cops neat the Hollywood walk of fame in Los Angeles for one of his videos.

For the video, Surronster confronted the law enforcement about e-bike laws, demonstrating that their knowledge about laws related to e-bikes was less than adequate.

Introducing the video, the influencer said,

“I'm gonna go around we're gonna ask police about their own e-bike laws. Let's see what happens.”

Coming up to a police cruiser while on the road, Surronster, in the filmed interaction, could be heard saying,

“Hi there sir I don't want to interrupt. I just moved here and I got this bike and I'm wondering like what the laws are as far as where I can ride it.”

The interaction revealed that the traffic control did not have any idea about the legalities relation to e-bikes. The law enforcement official told Surronster,

“Contact the traffic Bureau. Do you need the number for that?…[I am] traffic control but I’m not traffic enforcement. I don't want to misinform you. If you need the number I can get you the number.”

As directed by the traffic control incharge, Surronster went on the hunt for someone from the Beverly Hills Police Department to judge their knowledge about e-bike traffic laws.

Having filmed two interactions with the police, Surronster shared the experience of filming the video.

While he said that his knowledge of certain aspects of where he can ride a bike or not was increased, he also shared that no one asked his whether his bike was street legal or not. He said,

“Maybe they all assumed the bike I'm on is street legal. But they don't even ask like, ‘oh how many watts is it?' But I guess they’re just not familiarized.”

After that, Surronster shared that he would test the law enforcement’s knowledge by telling the next cop he encounters that he is riding a 100 kilowatts bike, as the legal limit for bikes is just 750 watts.

However, during the interaction, the cop just asked the YouTuber to respect the traffic rules of the road.

Describing the incident to his followers, Surronster shared that through real life experiences while riding bikes on the road, it seemed like there were no limits.

However, it still remains to be seen if the influencer's interaction with cops was real, or if it was a staged interaction for the purpose of a video.