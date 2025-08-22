Did Lil Nas X’s mom react to rapper’s potential overdose? Viral video sparks concern online

Lil Nas X was reportedly hospitalized after a possible overdose (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

Montero Lamar Hill, better known as Lil Nas X, sparked controversy recently after he was spotted walking down the middle of a street in LA, wearing nothing but white underwear and cowboy boots.

TMZ was first to report the news while publishing an exclusive video taken by a bystander. The 26-year-old rapper was later charged with battery following an alleged altercation with a police officer and hospitalized for a potential overdose, according to the outlet.

While many internet users have commented differently on the incident and the video of Lil Nas X, his mother has also reacted to the viral video featuring the rapper. A conversation with Tamekia Hill was recently featured on the YouTube channel of Atlanta Street Interviews.

When the interviewer asked Lil Nas X’s mother about her son’s recent controversy and video, Tamekia responded that someone had already told her. The YouTuber showed her the video, to which she reacted by calling Nas “my doobie.” The rapper’s mother also affectionately remarked:

“Get it Doobie, I'mma whoop your behind [...] I'mma whoop your ass.”

When asked further, Lil Nas X’s mother reiterated she’s gonna “whoop his behind.” The YouTuber mentioned the potential overdose, but Hill asserted:

“I don't judge my son.”

She talked about getting upset with Lil Nas when he came out as gay to his father before her. She said:

“When you could have told your mother before you [...] told your dad [...] but you told your daddy first.”

When the interviewer mentioned the recent controversy again, Hill said:

“It upset me, but one thing about it, I love him for who he is. He's my baby. He's my last kid.”

The YouTuber further asked her whether she blamed herself for what Lil Nas X had been through. Hill agreed, but also claimed:

“But he can never go down the same road I've been down. [...] one thing about it. God is good all the time but we’re not good in him. We walk by faith, not by sight.”

She concluded by expressing that she is proud of Lil Nas X. For those unaware, after his parents’ divorce, the rapper remained with his mother and grandmother until he was nine, before moving in with his father.

Internet users share concern after Lil Nas X’s recent controversy and his mother’s reaction

Lil Nas X has reportedly been hospitalized due to a suspected overdose after being found walking through the streets of Los Angeles at around 4 AM wearing only underwear. pic.twitter.com/AJqoetddUS — ThatOjoBoy (@ThatOjoBoy) August 21, 2025

Many commented under the Atlanta Street Interviews’ video featuring the mother of Lil Nas X and her reaction to the viral video. The internet users shared their concern in the comments.

“The industry done turned that boy all the way out. 🤦🏽‍♂️,” a user wrote.

“That boy look just like his mama 😢,” another user commented, highlighting the troubled past of Tamekia Hill.

“There is nothing to hard for God! Praying for both of them!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” someone shared their concern.

“He's broken and so is his mom's,” another one added.

A user expressed:

“This makes my heart ache 😢”

The Dreamboy rapper was detained by the police on the charge of battery on a peace officer, per TMZ. Citing the law enforcement sources, the outlet reported that the rapper “stripped down naked” and jumped at a police officer. TMZ previously asserted that witnesses called police, and the Old Town Road artist was rushed to the hospital due to a possible overdose.

According to the outlet, the Industry Baby rapper is held without bail at a Van Nuys jail outside LA.