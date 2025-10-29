Did a wormhole form in the clouds before Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica? Viral video debunked

IN FLIGHT, CARIBBEAN SEA - OCTOBER 27: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this handout image released by the U.S. Air Force, a A U.S. Air Force Reserve crew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, known as the "Hurricane Hunters," flies through Hurricane Melissa on October 27, 2025 over the Caribbean Sea. The crew is making a pass through the storm to collect vital weather data for the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Melissa has intensified into a Category 5 storm as it approaches Jamaica, bringing torrential winds and rain, according to the National Hurricane Center. (Photo by Lt. Col. Mark Withee/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)

Hurricane Melissa made landfall on Tuesday, October 28 and has been tagged as a category five storm in Jamaica. According to reports by the BBC, as many as 20 people have lost their lives in floods in Haiti, caused by the hurricane. Amid this natural disaster, a video of what seemed like a wormhole forming in the clouds went viral.

The video showed a wormhole-like formation in the clouds before the landfall happened in Jamaica. The video appeared to have been captured from a window in a passenger plane above hurricane clouds, which seemed to be spinning. It went viral and was circulated across several social media platforms like TikTok, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

However, it must be noted that the video is fake and is AI-generated. On October 25, a TikTok user with the account handle @earthimpacts first posted the video on the platform. The account reportedly had TikTok's "AI-generated" content label and also had a tag in the caption that read "#ai." The bio of the account in question has "AI disaster curiosity" written on it.

@earthimpacts is also reportedly known to have previously posted AI-generated images of disasters. It is also to be noted that the airports in Jamaica were shut down prior to the landfall, according to reports by Condé Nast Traveler.

Local government minister Desmond McKenzie stated that the way to recovery won't be an easy one post Hurricane Melissa

Hurricane Melissa has caused havoc all across Jamaica, including affecting power and phone coverage. According to the reports by the BBC, the country has become detached from the rest of the world due to the disaster. A local official compared the impact to a " scene of an apocalypse movie."

The outlet further reported that the lack of communication has made it difficult to analyze the extent of damage caused in the country. Local government minister Desmond McKenzie described the situation and believed that the road to recovery after the hurricane would be a very difficult one. During a press conference, McKenzie said,

"Rescue teams are struggling to reach them because of the dangerous conditions."

Accuweather's lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva said in a statement,

"People across Jamaica are facing the most extreme hurricane impacts the island has ever experienced in recorded history. The catastrophic wind speeds combined with the slow forward motion of this storm are a deadly and destructive combination."

According to reports by Condé Nast Traveler, Hurricane Melissa did not just lead to strong winds and flooding, but also dangerous mudslides. Several airlines have also been impacted by the disaster.

American Airlines has allowed its passengers who were set to travel to or from the airports impacted by the storm, between October 25 and November 1, to rebook their flights without a change fee. Similar steps have been taken by Delta Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines as well.

A lot of cruises involving the Caribbean, too, have changed their schedules. According to the BBC, crocodile warnings have also been issued by health officials across the hurricane-affected country. Further updates about the situation are awaited.