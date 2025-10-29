Who is Hannah Grubbs? Influencer under fire over series of TikToks complaining about Hurricane Melissa messing with her vacation

Hurricane Melissa is currently heading to Cuba and Bahamas after Jamaica (Image via Getty)

Hannah Grubbs has faced criticism after she made certain comments during a vacation to Jamaica, which has been dealing with the impact of Hurricane Melissa for some time. Hannah’s comments arrived before the winds started hitting Jamaica recently.

The ongoing backlash began with a video she shared on TikTok last Friday, October 24. Grubbs revealed, via a text on top of the clip, about her trip to the island country in the Caribbean, alongside mentioning the hurricane. The post was later deleted from the platform, according to The Independent.

Hannah Grubbs continued to post more videos. One of them was shared two days after she reached the place.

“Pretending there’s not a category 5 hurricane about to hit Jamaica,” the caption says.

The clip featured a bartender serving drinks to Hannah. However, netizens became frustrated when the online personality expressed her dissatisfaction with the winds. Grubbs said that it was the reason why she could not enjoy the vacation.

The New York Post stated that the clip was recorded from a balcony, and Hannah Grubbs wrote on top of it:

“Hurricane Melissa out here messing with my vacation.”

For the uninitiated, Hannah has become a popular figure after sharing her travel experiences on Instagram for a considerable time. She has built a huge fan base of over 30,000 followers on the platform and has also achieved similar success on TikTok. As of this writing, Grubbs has not responded to the online criticism.

Hannah Grubbs has also shared an Instagram Story about the hurricane

The social media star’s TikTok videos garnered a lot of attention as she frequently referred to Hurricane Melissa. Apart from the first video, Grubbs has deleted the other clips that she posted on the platform, following her trip to Jamaica, as stated by the New York Post.

The deleted posts included glimpses of Hannah Grubbs enjoying the vacation with her friends as they visited the ocean. According to People magazine, she attended a meeting related to the hurricane on October 27, 2025, following which she addressed her followers.

Grubbs shared an update about the ongoing situation, saying that the staff members of the hotel where she was staying had taken the necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. According to Hannah, X tapings were placed on top of the glass door to prevent it from breaking.

“After dinner, we’re supposed to head to our rooms and not come out until they knock on our doors within the next couple days,” Grubbs added.

On Tuesday, October 28, Hannah Grubbs took to her Instagram story, posting a glimpse of the hurricane’s satellite view. AccuWeather originally shared the clip. Moreover, Grubbs had a message for everyone, which reads:

“Currently stuck in Jamaica. Please say a prayer for Jamaica and all of its people [heart emoji].”

Jamaica has suffered severe damage as a result of the heavy winds. This includes power supply to millions of people, along with doors and roofs being blown off. According to BBC News, the storm was initially categorized as Category five and is expected to hit Cuba, followed by the Bahamas. The US National Hurricane Center claimed that the wind speed was around 185 mph.