Devon Canty Jr. GoFundMe sparks outrage online after expelled Texas student mocked Charlie Kirk assassination

OREM, UTAH - SEPTEMBER 17: Memorials for Charlie Kirk on the Utah Valley University campus, on September 17, 2025 in Orem, Utah. (Photo by Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

A Texas State University student who was expelled for mocking the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has made headlines once again, this time with a GoFundMe campaign asking for assistance in paying for his education.

Devion Canty Jr., who was identified as the student in a viral video reenacting the fatal shooting of Kirk, called it a "mistake in the heat of the moment."

The action occurred more than two weeks after the September 15, 2025, shooting incident, days after Kirk was shot and killed during an event while in a Utah parking lot.

Clips of Canty showed him shouting vulgar comments to mourners, faking a gunshot wound by slapping his neck, and then collapsing to the ground in a dramatic reenactment of losing his life by gunshot, which was similar to Kirk's loss.

Devion Canty Jr, the young man who was seen in videos mocking Charlie Kirk’s death and was called upon by Gov. Greg Abbot to be expelled, has stated a GoFundMe page to cover costs to go to another school.



He even used a Charlie Kirk Tweet as his photo for the page, the tweet… pic.twitter.com/dOOtjZt9d2 — SonnyBoy🇺🇸 (@gotrice2024) September 21, 2025

In a quick manner, the video circulated on social media and sparked outrage.

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, tweeted on X calling for Canty's expulsion and said that "mocking assassination must have consequences."

The President of Texas State, Kelly Damphouse, stated that the student was removed from the university community shortly thereafter, and that any behavior that promotes or trivializes violence goes against the values of the university.

Devion Canty Jr. sets up a GoFundMe campaign to support his education in a different place

Canty stated in his GoFundMe campaign called going back to txst, that he was given the option of being expelled immediately or withdrawing from the university voluntarily.

He explained he chose to withdraw because of “safety and the well-being of the campus community.”

He also argued the public narration of events made him out to be an “out-of-control disrespectful young Black man” and he believes the truth is he was a “passionate student who made a mistake” after being harassed.

Canty stated that he was spit on, called racial slurs, and watched women get pushed and often cursed at before he reacted.

"This fundraiser will help me cover the costs of pursuing my education elsewhere or taking the necessary steps to return to Texas State. I still believe in my education and my future, and I would love to be welcomed back on campus one day," he wrote on the campaign page.

Not only did Devion Canty Jr make fun of Charlie Kirk's assassination, which got him expelled from Texas State, but he also dared to create a GoFundMe and use Kirk's words in his profile photo. Where is the Cancel Culture Mob when you need them? @robbystarbuck pic.twitter.com/xvHMo8b4qZ — Don't Kill the Messenger (@themediamessngr) September 20, 2025

As of Sunday morning, the campaign had raised almost $8,000 towards its goal of $9,000. But there has been a huge polarized reaction online.

Critics say Devion Canty Jr.’s efforts to make a profit after making light of an assassination are offensive and tone-deaf.

His supporters, meanwhile, see his situation as a case of over-punishment and a young student being condemned for one mistake.

The dispute is also part of a larger trend where people who lose their jobs or academic status for saying something controversial use crowdfunding to raise money.