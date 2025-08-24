“Love island but worse”: Netizens react as DDG officially launches his dating show “Are You My Ball?"

DDG Launches New Twitch Dating Show Are You My Ball? (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Rapper and content creator Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., better known as DDG, has rolled out his newest project, a reality dating show called Are You My Ball? The show premiered on Twitch using a fresh approach by blending classic reality TV elements with the live and interactive style of streaming. Viewers can catch the action as it unfolds in real time.

The show brings together 25 contestants who are competing to win DDG’s heart. They were chosen through a nationwide talent hunt that held auditions in big cities like Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles. Thousands showed up for the chance, but a final group made it through rounds of auditions and cuts. DDG shared that the show had been in the works for several months before its big debut.

The show received criticism from a few netizens on social media.

"Love island but worse... I wouldn't want to be there," an X user commented on the show.

Social media divided over DDG’s new dating show Are You My Ball?

Reactions to DDG’s new dating show Are You My Ball? have been mixed across social media, with viewers sharing a wide range of opinions.

"the only thing insane is how y’all keep letting rappers with commitment issues host dating shows," an X user wrote.

Some users criticized the concept, questioning why rappers with “commitment issues” continue to host dating programs and dismissing the show as “trash.” Others, however, praised its production quality, calling it one of the best they’ve seen on a livestream, and commended DDG for bringing a fresh and polished approach to reality entertainment.

"Show gonna be trash just like the music he be putting out," another commented.

"This might be the best production on a stream damn he cooked," one wrote.

"That’s wild DDG really knows how to keep things fresh," another user mentioned.

Several users described it as “unserious but watchable,” highlighting its chaotic yet entertaining energy, while others suggested it could set a new standard for how dating shows are streamed in the future.

"lowkey this might be the most unserious but watchable show of 2025. ddg really figured out how to make chaos look polished on tv," one commented.

"Setting a brand new standard for streaming," another user wrote.

DDG’s Are You My Ball? brings 24/7 reality TV chaos to Twitch

What sets Are You My Ball? apart from typical dating shows is its broadcast structure. Instead of dropping pre-recorded episodes weekly, it streams live nonstop for an entire week on Twitch.

People can tune in anytime to watch auditions, challenges, chats, and behind-the-scenes moments. Twitch VODs and YouTube uploads let viewers catch up on anything they missed. This 24/7 setup combines the sleek style of reality TV with the unpredictable energy of live streaming.

In just 30 minutes of its premiere, the show hit a big milestone by pulling in over 60,000 live viewers. This number was twice of what the creators had expected. DDG credited this achievement to the large-scale production and the audience's curiosity about the new streaming format.

The episodes so far have shown how contestants compete and interact with each other. The format features eliminations, challenges, and random moments of conflict. These elements keep the unpredictable vibe that viewers expect from live-streamed entertainment.

For DDG, Are You My Ball? represents one of the most significant undertakings of his career. The artist has described it as his biggest project to date, combining elements of music, streaming, and entertainment into a single venture.