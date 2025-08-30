“The streets need thissss”: Netizens react as Chris Brown previews new collaboration with Sexyy Red

Chris Brown Teases New Collaboration with Sexyy Red During World Tour (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Chris Brown recently offered fans a glimpse of an upcoming collaboration with rapper Sexyy Red, sparking excitement across social media. He showed this preview at one of his "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour concerts, where he danced to a bit of the new track. The Neighborhood Talk posted a video on Instagram showcasing the pair's unique style.

The song features a melodic part that suits Brown's voice, followed by a lively verse from Sexyy Red. They haven't said when the song will come out, but the preview has got fans excited to hear the whole thing.

"The streets need thissss," an X user commented.

Both artists are currently maintaining busy schedules. Brown is still on a big tour, putting on shows that mix music, dance, and crowd interaction. People say his performances show off all his skills, from his singing to his stage presence.

Sexyy Red has also been active internationally, performing at multiple overseas events that demonstrated her growing reach and popularity. Her latest shows highlight her climb up the music world ladder and her knack for striking a chord with listeners worldwide.

Mixed responses from fans on Chris Brown and Sexyy Red’s new track

The preview has resonated with fans, who have expressed enthusiasm about the combination of Brown’s melodic approach and Sexyy Red’s energetic style. Both artists have a history of interacting positively on social media, which adds to the anticipation for their official release.

"Let’s drop this album by the end of the year please," an X user wrote.

"Only losers hate this kind of music because they got no girlfriends… Chris brown release it like right now," another commented.

Some listeners were critical of Sexyy Red’s contribution, questioning the necessity of her verses and indicating they might focus solely on Brown’s parts.

"This Sexyy Red run has to stop lol. She has ruined mad songs with unnecessary verses," one wrote.

"I know I'm skipping this one from today before the album even drops. I don't f___ with anything she makes. Or, I might be generous and only play Breezy's part," another user reacted.

"TOURING WHILE PLAYING SONGS FROM BROWN….. GOAT," one mentioned.

"It sounds so good," another wrote.

This would be the first official collaboration between Brown and Sexyy Red as the primary artists. They previously worked together on the remix of Nicki Minaj’s "FTCU," which also featured Travis Scott. While their earlier collaboration included multiple artists, the upcoming track appears to focus solely on Brown and Sexyy Red, offering a more direct artistic partnership.

Although details about the track remain limited, this collaboration is expected to be a notable addition to both artists’ repertoires. Fans are eager for further announcements regarding the official release, which is anticipated before the end of 2025.