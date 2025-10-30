Who was Janina Garraway? Tributes pour in as actress, dancer who appeared in famous Chris Brown music video passes away

ANKARA, TURKIYE - AUGUST 28: A view of the silhouette of a flamenco dancer dancing in front of the reddish sky during sunset at 50th Anniversary Park in Ankara, Turkiye on August 28, 2024. (Photo by Betul Abali /Anadolu via Getty Images)

Actress and dancer Janina Garraway passed away, according to reports on social media platforms like Facebook. Garraway was well-known for her appearance in the popular Chris Brown music video for his 2006 song Say Goodbye. The artist reportedly was diagnosed with cancer and was fighting a private battle.

Garraway reportedly worked particularly during the early 2000s pop and R&B situation. She has also been a part of Hollywood productions such as Starsky & Hutch, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and 13 Going on 30. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe post about her condition has surfaced. The post was penned down by Amy, who identified herself as Janina's best friend.

Describing Janina as "one of the most selfless, giving, kind, and beautiful human beings," Ami said that the dancer was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal adenocarcinoma. The diagnosis reportedly came when she had an infant boy of only five weeks old. The fundraiser that raised about $21,000 read,

"Bills are piling up, and Janina isn't able to work at this time due to her aggressive chemotherapy, radiation treatment, and surgery plan, so we are turning to our community."

Meanwhile, netizens have flooded the social media platforms with tributes to the late dancer. Many sent condolences to the grieving family as well. One wrote on X,

"Aww I always thought she was so pretty. Rih 🕊️"

"Aw rest in peace, beautiful. I will never forget her face and those eyes!" exclaimed a netizen.

"Wow😢she was so talented and beautiful," added a tweet.

Exploring more about dancer Janina Garraway, amid reports about her death

In 2016, Janina Garraway founded The Garraway Performing Arts Center. According to the official website of the non-profit organization, Janina started her dance career back when she was only 6 years old. At the age of 12, she had already become a dance teacher at a local dance school in her hometown of Colton.

In 1999, Janina was signed with Dorothy Day Otis, one of the biggest dance agencies. The website continued,

"This would not have been possible without the extensive training she received in jazz, tap, ballet, hip hop, modern, and tumbling back home and at Los Angeles dance studios such as The Edge, The Millennium, The Performing Arts Center, Tremaine, Debbie Reynolds, and Debbie Allen’s Dance Studio."

In her entire career, Janina has worked with a number of popular choreographers, including Tina Landon, Hihat, Paula Abdul, Travis Paine, and Marguerite Derricks, as well as Rich and Tone Talauega. She has also worked as a professional dancer with many artists like Mariah Carey, Usher, Babyface, Faith Hill, Nelly, and Ye.

She has also made multiple appearances on shows like Good Morning America, The Oprah Show, The GRAMMYs, and The BET Awards. Janina has made her mark not just in dance but also reportedly in real estate. According to the site, she purchased her first house in Southern California at the age of only 20.

Janina has reportedly gained experience in both luxury leasing management and residential

Janina Garraway's death has shocked and saddened many, and a lot of them have expressed the same on the internet.