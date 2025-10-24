What were the charges against Chauncey Billups? Details explored as basketball coach released from custody

Chauncey Billups Arrested on Federal Charges Linked to Alleged Illegal Gambling Ring (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The FBI arrested Chauncey Billups, the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, on Thursday. They charged him with federal crimes linked to an illegal gambling operation tied to La Cosa Nostra crime families. Billups is accused of conspiracy, including wire fraud and money laundering. The charges stem from a plan that utilized secret NBA game details to defraud sports betting companies.

The police arrested Chauncey Billups in Lake Oswego, Oregon, where he lives. This happened a few hours after the Trail Blazers played their season opener.

Billups’ lawyer, Chris Heywood, shared a statement saying Billups plans to fight the charges.

“To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his hall of fame legacy, his reputation, and his freedom,” Heywood said. “He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game.”

Billups stood before Federal Magistrate Judge Jolie Russo in Portland during a quick seven-minute hearing on Thursday. He spoke once to confirm he understood his right to stay silent.

After the hearing, officials released Billups but set some conditions. He must give up his passport and avoid gambling. His next appearance is set for November 24 in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Federal indictment reveals larger scheme involving Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier

A new federal indictment shared on Thursday revealed a larger plan to scam sports betting companies. This involved using insider details about upcoming NBA games to make bets and hide the money gained.

The case also named Miami Heat player Terry Rozier and a mystery accomplice from Oregon who shared info about a Trail Blazers game in 2023—a detail connecting to Billups' time in the NBA. Prosecutors filed both cases in the Eastern District of New York.

After the arrest, the NBA quickly placed Billups on leave. They said,

“We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority.”

The Trail Blazers picked assistant coach Tiago Splitter to take over as interim head coach after Billups went on leave. The team released a statement saying,

“We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation. Billups has been placed on immediate leave.”

Splitter, who joined after coaching in Paris, spent seven NBA seasons and even won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs.

While the investigation continues, the Trail Blazers and the NBA are working to maintain team operations and protect the league’s integrity during the ongoing legal situation with Billups.