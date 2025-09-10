“It was the biggest mistake”: Channing Tatum opens up about regretting decision to turn down ‘Beauty and the Beast’ role

Channing Tatum Reflects on Missed Opportunities in His Career (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Channing Tatum has revealed that some of his career choices still weigh on him, particularly the roles he declined earlier in his acting journey. In an interview during the Toronto International Film Festival with Vanity Fair, the actor called rejecting Guillermo del Toro’s planned Beauty and the Beast adaptation "one of the biggest mistakes" he has made in his career.

Channing Tatum says turning down the role of the Beast in Guillermo del Toro's unmade "Beauty and the Beast" remake is "one of the biggest mistakes" of his career:



"I’d just had a baby, I was on a movie that was absolutely killing me, and the script wasn't totally there yet. I… pic.twitter.com/Vyt6w4UmKR — Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2025

Tatum shared that del Toro had once asked him to take on the role of the Beast in his fresh take on the story. At that point, however, Tatum was juggling a packed work schedule along with personal obligations.

He mentioned he had just become a father was already in the middle of a tough film project and felt the screenplay still needed work. Although he looked up to the Oscar-winning director, he said no to the opportunity. “I’ll probably never forgive myself for that one, Tatum confessed, but also that he hopes to work with del Toro at some point.

Del Toro has worked on many passion projects over time and later directed The Shape of Water in 2017, a film that won several Academy Awards, and more recently, Frankenstein. While talking about Beauty and the Beast at TIFF, del Toro mentioned that timing matters a lot for projects. He pointed out that some stories need years before they can be made into films.

Channing Tatum’s career regrets and milestones

Tatum revealed that he wasn't just turning down the lead in Beauty and the Beast but another big role as well. Approximately two decades ago, director Derek Cianfrance gave him the opportunity to play the lead in Blue Valentine (2010). Tatum said he was "terrified" by the role back then, so he decided not to take it.

At TIFF this year, Tatum promoted Roofman, his newest project with Kirsten Dunst and Cianfrance. When accepting a Tribute Performer Award at the event, he talked about how Cianfrance recognized his potential in his career. Tatum thanked the director for noticing something in him before he trusted his own abilities as an actor.

Tatum found success with 21 Jump Street and Magic Mike, but he admitted those moments when he turned down roles—from directors like del Toro and Cianfrance—have stayed with him as big milestones in his career.