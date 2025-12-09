How to watch Roofman online? Streaming options explained

Kirsten Dunst and Channing Tatum in Roofman (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️ Paramount Pictures)

Roofman is a comedy-crime drama film that hit theaters on October 10, 2025. It draws from the real-life story of Jeffrey Manchester, a former U.S. Army sergeant and divorced father of three who targeted fast-food chains like McDonald's and Burger King by cutting through their roofs in the late 1990s.

Roofman streams on Paramount+ starting today, December 9, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET. Rentals and purchases are available now on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. Physical copies follow in January 2026.

Known as the "Roofman," Manchester locked employees in freezers but often called police afterwards to ensure their safety, adding a quirky layer to his crimes. Director Derek Cianfrance, behind films like Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines, spent four years researching and called Manchester three to four times a week while he was in prison.

The cast is led by Channing Tatum as Jeffrey Manchester, capturing the thief's charm and desperation. Tatum bonded with the real Manchester over fatherhood during prison calls. Kirsten Dunst plays Leigh Wainscott, a divorced mom whose life intersects with his. Peter Dinklage brings edge as Mitch, a shady contact.

Supporting roles include Ben Mendelsohn as Pastor Ron, LaKeith Stanfield as Steve, Juno Temple as Michelle, Uzo Aduba as Eileen, Jimmy O. Yang as a used car salesman and Alissa Marie Pearson as Becky.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 and runs for 126 minutes.

Roofman: Streaming details explored

Roofman became available for digital rental and purchase on November 11, 2025. On Amazon Prime Video, you can rent it for $5.99 or buy it for $19.99 in HD or 4K.

Apple TV offers the same: rent at $5.99, own for $19.99. Fandango at Home matches these prices, with straightforward streaming access.

Google Play lets you rent for $5.99 or purchase for $19.99.

Subscription streaming starts today, December 9, 2025, on Paramount+ at 12 a.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada. The basic plan costs $5.99 per month with ads, or $11.99 ad-free. New users receive a seven-day free trial.

It will soon be available on add-on channels, including MGM+ (via Amazon or Roku), Paramount+, Amazon Channel and Philo. International rollout details are pending but U.S. viewers have immediate access.

DVD and 4K Ultra HD physical releases are set for January 20, 2026. No announcements have been made yet for Netflix or Hulu.

What is Roofman all about?

The story follows Jeffrey Manchester, a North Carolina Army veteran and father drowning in child support and bills. Broke after his divorce, he turns to night raids on McDonald's, using tools to bore through ceilings and drop in quietly.

Cops dub him Roofman for the signature style. He chats with night staff, locks them in walk-ins with coats for warmth, then tips off authorities anonymously to free them, an odd code amid the thefts.

Caught once, Jeffrey serves time but bolts from jail. He carves a hideout in a Charlotte Toys "R" Us ceiling, sleeping on a Spider-Man bed and rigging baby monitors for alerts.

For months, he blends in as a handyman by day, plotting bigger hits. Enter Leigh, a store clerk and single mom, played by Dunst.

Mitch, Dinklage's slick fixer, ropes him into riskier jobs, like hitting a Burger King. Flashbacks show Jeffrey's Army days and family falling apart.

Stream Roofman on Paramount+ now.

Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home or Google Play starting at $5.99.

