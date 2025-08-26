Cardi B's choice of wig at her assault trial at a California court sparks memes online

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Cardi B attends the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A long-anticipated assault trial against Cardi B finally went to court earlier this week, as the WAP rapper arrived in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, August 25.

For her courtroom appearance, Cardi was dressed in a black tailored jacket and a pixie haircut wig, which has since gone viral on social media, sparking memes by netizens.

Meanwhile, other netizens compared Cardi B's look to other celebrities like Justin Bieber, Jim Carrey, and Leonard Nimoy playing Spock in Star Trek.

According to AllHipHop, the jury selection and testimony in Cardi B's civil assault case kicked off on Monday.

Emani Ellis took the stand as the first witness in Cardi B's trial

In the assault trial that kicked off on Monday, Emani Ellis was the first witness to the stand. For the unversed, Ellis is the former security guard who has sued Cardi B for physical assault over a 2018 incident.

In her testimony, Ellis described her first encounter with the Bodak Yellow rapper, which took place in February 2018. Cardi, who was four months pregnant at the time, crossed paths with Ellis while exiting an elevator outside an obstetrician's office.

While Ellis was surprised to see her, saying, "Wow, that's Cardi B!," the rapper's response was allegedly unnecessarily unpleasant.

"She was extremely upset. She put her finger in my face."

Per Ellis' testimony, she swore to Cardi B that she wasn't recording anything, which had no impact on the rapper. She alleged that the rapper not only yelled obscenities at her, but also spat on her and cut her left cheek with a three-inch fingernail.

"I was deeply traumatized about what happened."

Following her testimony, Emani Ellis was also cross-questioned by Cardi's lawyer, Peter Anderson.

The attorney pointed out that Ellis' initial incident report, which was submitted to her supervisor two days after the confrontation, mentioned her cellphone was pressed to her ear when she saw Almanzar. The report also stated that she was checking her voicemail for her mother's messages, who was ill at the time.

Per Anderson, the report contradicted her testimony, where she claimed not to have been using her phone during her encounter with Cardi.

He also presented a different version of the 2018 incident in his opening statement, telling the jury that her client was concerned when Ellis called out her name while holding a phone to her ear.

Anderson added:

"Cardi turned around and saw the plaintiff holding up the phone, filming or photographing her."

Per the lawyer, Almanzar then asked Ellis why she thought it was right to take her pictures in such a private location, to which the former security guard said, "Because I can."

In his statement, Peter Anderson also claimed that instead of Cardi B threatening Ellis, it was the former security guard who posed a physical threat to the rapper.

