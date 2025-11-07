Bruce Willis' health struggles explored following recent public appearance in Los Angeles

Bruce Willis Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Battle With Frontotemporal Dementia (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Bruce Willis took a stroll on a Los Angeles beach, giving his fans a chance to see him in good spirits despite his ongoing health issues.

People saw the Die Hard actor on Thursday, November 6, in Santa Monica. He smiled as he walked with friends, holding their hands. Willis looked at ease in a baseball cap and sunglasses as he enjoyed the seaside setting.

Bruce Willis Spotted Out for a Beach Stroll in Los Angeles https://t.co/XQvnMqlrzd pic.twitter.com/lumo1POxep — TMZ (@TMZ) November 7, 2025

Willis's public appearance is rare these days. This comes after his family shared in 2023 that doctors had diagnosed him with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). FTD is a brain disorder that gets worse over time.

Before this, in 2022, Willis learned he had aphasia. Aphasia makes it hard to speak and understand others.

Bruce Willis hit the beach just one day after his spouse, Emma Heming Willis, and former wife Demi Moore went to a benefit concert in New York City to honor the Pulp Fiction actor.

The Soho Sessions put on the event, which featured shows and visits from several of Willis' pals and coworkers, including Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Whoopi Goldberg, and Michael J. Fox.

Emma spoke to People ahead of the concert, reflecting on how much the evening would have meant to her husband.

“Bruce would have loved this. He always loved live music,” she said. “[He’d be excited to see] all of them, because all of them are, you know, his friends. I think that he would've definitely got up there and started playing his harmonica. I'm just grateful that they would show up for this. But they also have their special relationship with Bruce.”

Bruce Willis’ family opens up about his Frontotemporal Dementia diagnosis

Willis shares three daughters — Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah — with Moore, and two younger daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with Emma.

Rumer Willis shared a statement on Instagram in 2023 writing,

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

Emma later shared that the early stages of navigating the diagnosis were difficult.