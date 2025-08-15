Big Brother spoilers: Who did Rachel Reilly nominate for week 6?

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Episode 18 of Big Brother season 27 was released on August 14, 2025. It saw Zach getting eliminated under Ava's Head of Household reign. He lost his battle against Keanu in the BB Blockbuster and couldn't win against Vince when it came to the houseguests' voting.

Curious fans know through the live feeds section of the show that Rachel took the Head of Household baton for week 6. However, the feeds hadn't revealed who her nominees would be until recently. The official nominees under Rachel's HoH are Mickey, Morgan, and Vince.

She was at odds with Vince since he conspired against Amy, her alliance member. In the live feeds section, after their nomination, when Vince and Morgan discussed their positions in the Big Brother house, Morgan said that if she didn't save herself by winning one of the two challenges, she would go home because she didn't have the votes.

What happened in the Big Brother season 27 week 6 live feeds?

This was the first week Keanu wasn't nominated after he was put on the block for four consecutive weeks. That was because Rachel and Keanu were now in a two-person alliance. After Rachel won the Head of Household challenge for the week, Keanu told her,

"No matter what, everyone has to leave this house except for me and you, right?"

He also said that it didn't matter who she nominated, because to him, reaching the finale with her was the only thing that mattered. Rachel also confirmed that she trusted him and was going to work with him. The two of them gave each other an approving hug, and Keanu came up with the name "Frenemies" for their alliance.

Rachel didn't like the name and reflected on the time when she was in alliances with "worse" names, like the "Care Bear Squad". Keanu asked her if she wanted to name their alliance "Fire and Ice" instead, but Rachel chose to stick to the name he previously suggested.

Then, at the nomination ceremony, after Rachel named Morgan, Mickey, and Vince as her three nominees, there was chatter. Morgan stated that if she wasn't able to save herself from the block with the Power of Veto or the BB Blockbuster, she was going home because she didn't have the votes.

Morgan's nomination followed after she feuded with Rachel last week. The latter didn't like Morgan's comment about wanting to take her to the "jury". Rachel thought it meant that the former wanted to eliminate her, while the latter insisted that it only meant that she wanted to take her to the second phase of the season.

Vince agreed and stated that he didn't have bad intentions for Rachel either, but was misunderstood.

"We had a good-intentioned topic of conversation, and we both put our foot in our mouths, and now we're her targets. And I know she wants one of us to go home," Vince added.

These two then sat and calculated the votes that would be on their side if they were to go to the diary room. Morgan had four votes, including Mickey, Will, Ashley, and Ava; while Vince had five votes, including Keanu, Kelley, Rylie, Katherine, and Lauren.

If one of these two saved themselves from the block through one of the challenges, some of these voters may sway in the other's favor, saving them. Mickey and Morgan have never been on the block before, so their ability to win the challenges isn't known yet.

