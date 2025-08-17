Big Brother 27 spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto in week 6?

Lauren Domingue from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@lauren_domingue)

Episode 18 of Big Brother season 27 was released on August 14, 2025. It saw Zach getting eliminated under Ava's Head of Household reign. He competed against Vince in the final voting, but was blindsided and eliminated.

The live feeds section of the show have revealed that Rachel became the next Head of Household, and her nominees were Mickey, Morgan, and Vince. Fans of the show are curious to know who won the Power of Veto because they want to know who among the nominated three will take themselves off the block first.

The live feeds have revealed that Lauren won the Power of Veto and hasn't officially chosen anyone to use it on. However, she is likely to use it on Vince because she has a final-2 alliance with him. This would take her out of her diplomatic position and pit her against Rachel, who wants Vince out.

What have the live feeds of Big Brother season 27, week 6, revealed?

Lauren won the Power of Veto in the classic Big Brother OTEV competition. It's a music-chairs-like game where players keep getting eliminated every round. They have to solve riddles and get back to their positions before they are the last ones to return.

Lauren established her prowess in the Big Brother house once again by winning the challenge after she won the Head of Household competition in week 3. Lauren hasn't yet decided who she wants to use her Power of Veto on , but fans can guess a few outcomes based on her alliances and her strategies.

Lauren is the most likely to save Vince, her ally and friend. But he is also Rachel's number one target because she has been at odds with him since the start. While Lauren might just save Vince, she might also hold things off in the fear of getting on Rachel's radar.

Rachel has several allies and friends, thanks to her win in Big Brother season 13. To get in her bad books is to go against all her allies and be an enemy of a joint force. Lauren, so far, has been playing her game in a way that doesn't get in anyone's bad books.

During her Head of Household reign, she nominated Keanu, Kelley, and Will, three people who had been nominated the week before. She replicated the nominations because she didn't want to go after new people and start a fight. She might just do the same this time around as well.

She might not save Vince and might just leave him to fend for himself in the BB Blockbuster competition, to maintain her diplomacy in the house. However, if she does go ahead and save him, she will have chosen a side, which might cost her further.

If Lauren uses her Power of Veto, Rachel will have to name a replacement nominee. She won't put up Ava, Ashley, or Will because she is closely associated with them. She also recently got into an alliance with Keanu, so it's unlikely she will nominate him. Kelley, Rylie, and Katherine are the ones she could put up on the block.

