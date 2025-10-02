Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show gets harassed by ICE with threats of deportation

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JULY 11: Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny, who is set to host Saturday Night Live season 51 this weekend, is also confirmed to bring back his stunning performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026.

However, controversy erupted right after its announcement, when Trump’s Department of Homeland Security warned that the ICE agents would raid his show due to the ‘’immigration concerns.’’

Recently, on October 1, Corey Lewandowski made an appearance on Benny Johnson’s podcast, The Benny Show, where he announced that immigration law enforcement rules are set to be applied everywhere.

He said during the podcast,

“I don’t care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else. We’re going to do enforcement everywhere. We are going to make Americans safe. That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: Go home.”

He continued,

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to what how it used to be.”

Following the ICE threats, which claimed that their agents would be on-site, threatening the Puerto Rican artist, his fans, and the attendees, the NFL has not made any comments on it yet.

Bad Bunny had once cancelled his tour in the U.S. following ICE threats

In 2025, Bad Bunny was on his world tour, and fans were excited to witness the Latin artist perform in their city; however, he later stepped back from performing in the U.S. mainland cities.

Earlier, he said the reason he wouldn’t promote Debí Tirar Más Fotos in the U.S. was that he felt it was “unnecessary” to go there just for promotion.

But as fans started to question his consistency, he put out his real reason for cancelling shows in the U.S. and said that he and his team were concerned that immigration authorities might raid the shows in the U.S. and target Latino fans.

He said,

"F***ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about."

As per TOI, Bad Bunny’s fans have been divided, with some excited for him to see a Latin artist perform alone at the famous Super Bowl Halftime Show, while others question him for cancelling the shows in the U.S., with the online debate ongoing:

‘’If he didn’t tour U.S., why is he performing at the country’s biggest stage?’’

Super Bowl LX is confirmed to take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.