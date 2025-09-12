8 best Ariana Grande looks styled by Law Roach as stylist confirms his contribution in 'Wicked: For Good' tour

Ariana Grande Looks Styled by Law Roach (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande stepped onto the VMA stage in 2025, making her first appearance there after a seven-year break. She took home three awards: Best Long-Form Video, Best Pop, and Video of the Year for her song “Brighter Days Ahead.”

Grande amped up the thrill of the evening by making it a fashion display, appearing in four separate outfits throughout the night. Law Roach styled her moving away from her typical Glinda-inspired pinks tied to Wicked. Instead, she chose chic monochrome dresses that highlighted her unmistakable pop star vibe. Every outfit brought out a unique side of Ariana’s character, from playful to elegant, all while keeping a refined touch.

8 best Ariana Grande looks styled by Law Roach

1. At The 2025 VMAs, she wore a polka-dot gown custom-made by Fendi that celebrated a design from the 1980s. The pale pink feature at the center gave it a mix of old-school charm and a modern edge. She appeared in a ponytail and her dress had a matching polka-dot bow.

ariana grande in custom fendi, styled by law roach

2. Grande stepped out in a shimmering gown covered in sequins by Tamara Ralph At The 2025 VMAs. The dress had a skirt and big chiffon sleeves. This transition from retro-inspired elegance to shine showed off the variety in Roach's styling.

ariana grande wearing tamara ralph fw25 couture at the vmas 🖤

styled by law roach



3. Grande wore a pale yellow-green Elie Saab dress with soft lavender floral details. She styled the outfit during promotions to highlight Wicked: For Good. The dress had gentle drapes and romantic hints. Cream heels and simple jewelry completed the look, showing how Roach connects her style with her acting roles.

ariana grande in elie saab, styled by law roach





4. Another outfit was a white Givenchy dress inspired by ballet. The halter neck, sheer neckline, and full tulle looked stunning. She paired it with white heels and polished hair.

ariana grande in givenchy, styled by law roach for the #vmas





5. While working with The Shameless Fund, Grande chose a soft pink dress with thin straps and a midriff cut-out. The fabric, with its ribbed and sculpted texture, gave it both a sleek and artistic look. It showed how Roach likes to highlight shapes that are easy to wear but still eye-catching.

ariana grande for the shameless fund, styled by law roach

6. Sticking to romantic colors, Grande also wore a strapless pink gown with a snug top and a big, flowing skirt made of tulle. A small flower detail at the bottom made it feel like a mix of classic and modern evening style.

Ariana Grande stuns in new photos, styled by Law Roach.

7. At the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Grande caught attention by wearing a gray ball gown. Layers of tulle and ruffles were placed around the waist area of the gown, and she accessorized it with satin gloves and diamond earrings.

Ariana Grande isn't playing around. This gown is FABULOUS #GRAMMYs

8. Ariana also showed off in a metallic mini dress which highlighted Roach’s ability to create bold pieces. She looked stunning in the dress with open hair.

Ariana Grande was wearing Law Roach on the red carpet

Law Roach’s styling showed both variety and unity when creating outfits. He crafted a fashion story to match Ariana Grande’s changing artistic path and highlighted her image both on stage and in public.