Andrew Tate is reportedly returning to the ring under KSI's Misfits promotion

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - OCTOBER 15: Andrew Tate talks to the media outside the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. Social Media Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are appearing in court to appeal a decision to proceed with their trial on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. The Tate brothers were arrested on December 29, 2022, alongside Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu as part of an investigation into human trafficking and rape. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

Andrew Tate, 38, is reportedly in advanced talks to enter the professional boxing landscape with Misfits Boxing, the promotion founded by YouTuber KSI, according to a report by Dexerto. The bout is expected prior to his criminal trial next year.

His comeback under Misfits has been drawing major attention, given his notoriety and ongoing legal troubles. Details about his opponent, date, and venue have yet to be confirmed.

Today, Tate is known as a controversial and polarizing online figure. However, he established his name in combat sports before expressing his disputed and often criticized statements online.

Alongside kickboxing, he also tested himself in mixed martial arts. He participated in amateur bouts and secured one professional MMA victory as well. It seems his experience across disciplines laid the foundation for his fighting persona before he transitioned into the world of debatable internet influence.

Everything we know about Andrew Tate's likely return to the professional ring

While Andrew has never fought in a pure boxing contest, he is now said to be in "advanced talks" to make his debut under Misfits Boxing, as Dexerto confirmed. Ariel Helwani, a renowned combat sports journalist, confirmed the news in an X (formerly Twitter) post on Tuesday. Sharing further information about the social media personality's comeback to the ring, the post reads,

Reports suggest the bout would likely take place at heavyweight, though Tate's opponent and the event's location remain unknown as of now. Andrew Tate's last professional fight was reported in 2020, and a return would mark his first step back into competition in nearly five years.

Based on details provided by Ariel Helwani, an official announcement could arrive as soon as this weekend, potentially during Misfits' upcoming event in Manchester, the outlet further noted. With Misfits' history of featuring influencer-driven matchups, Tate's entry could generate major buzz.

Andrew Tate is in advanced talks with Misfits, KSI's influencer boxing promotion, to fight in a heavyweight bout in 2025



Known for having a decorated combat sports background, Andrew boasts a kickboxing record of 76 titles along with nine defeats and one draw.