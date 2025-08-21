"AN ICONIC LEGEND" - Big Brother fans praise Rachel Reilly for getting Rylie Jeffries evicted

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

Big Brother season 27 returned with another live eviction on August 21, 2025. The episode featured the elimination of Rylie Jeffries, who was up against co-star Morgan.

Fans celebrated the outcome, as they had been demanding Rylie's elimination for weeks due to his possessive attitude toward Katherine.

While they rejoiced, they credited one person for the feat, which was the Head of Household for week six, Rachel Reilly.

Rachel had initially set her eyes on Mickey, determined to have her evicted from the Big Brother house.

However, as the show progressed, she realized that Rylie posed a bigger threat to her gameplay as he had a strong alliance with Keanu.

Moreover, if he stayed, he and Keanu, along with their allies, would control the rest of the season.

Consequently, right before the eviction, Rachel gathered her allies and asked them to target Rylie.

She believed that with Rylie gone, her side of the house would become stronger. Ava and Vince were skeptical at first, but eventually gave in, casting their votes to send Rylie packing.

Fans of the show took to X to commend Rachel for orchestrating Rylie's elimination, as one commented:

"RACHEL AN ICONIC LEGEND GOT RYLIE OUT EARLY!!!! SHE BROKE UP A SHOWMANCE HOW IRONIC!"

Viewers of Big Brother were overjoyed with the outcome and applauded Rachel's game plan.

"Rachel Riley just had the best HOH of the season not only did she put three b***hes in check she caught a predator by the neck. She is a gift that keeps on giving!" a fan wrote.

"Rachel really nominated 2 of her allies & still managed to get herself a stronger alliance, her 2 allies safe & Rylie out the house Like…. Iconic," another posted.

"keanu disrespected rachel’s game all week just for her to get his boy VINCE to flip on his boy rylie i’m cryinggggg," a netizen reacted.

Other fans of the CBS show expressed a similar sentiment, congratulating Rachel for having Rylie eliminated.

"RILEY’S GONE AT THE HANDS OF MISS REILLY!!!!" a user posted.

"Rachel won HOH for the week and Riley is evicted!? WE WON," another wrote.

"Riley is finally gone! Katherine can play alone! Mickey can be the next target and get blindsided! WHAT A GREAT WEEK RACHEL," a fan commented.

Rylie blames himself for getting eliminated from Big Brother season 27

Fans of Big Brother had been calling for Rylie's elimination for weeks, especially after concerns were raised regarding his showmance with Katherine.

While netizens initially saw it as a wholesome connection, it soon turned uncomfortable.

The Big Brother live streams often showed Rylie saying that he would be with Katherine "forever," whether she liked it or not, and that he would marry her after the show ended.

As a result, viewers demanded his removal from the show. Rachel executed Rylie's elimination with her strategy, even when she did not have everyone on board with her.

Ava, Vince, Mickey, Ashley, and Will voted in the majority to evict Rylie from the Big Brother house, whereas Katherine, Kelley, Lauren, and Keanu voted in the minority to evict Morgan.

Thus, with 5 votes, Rylie was sent packing.

In his exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Rylie expressed that Rachel "did a lot of manipulating" to get him out of the competition.

Ultimately, he blamed himself for not winning the BB Block Buster, which Mickey won and earned safety earlier in the episode.

"I had the opportunity to win the Block Buster but I locked in with 29, the same as Morgan. There is nobody to blame but myself," he said.

Lastly, the Big Brother evictee noted that playing the game was more challenging than riding bulls. which, according to him, was "another day in the office."

Stay tuned for more updates.