Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta 2025 kicks off: Tickets, schedule, and all you need to know

Hot Air balloons take to the sky during a mass ascent (Image via Getty)

The 53rd Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicked off on October 4 and will continue until the 12th at Balloon Fiesta Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico, with over 500 balloons from around the world.

The Balloon Fiesta Park is located at 4401 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113, according to Visit Albuquerque.

According to the outlet, during the nine-day event, every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday starts with the Dawn Patrol, followed by mass ascension.

The launches creating a breathtaking visual begin around 7:00 a.m. each day.

Gates for evening events open at 3:00 p.m., and attendees are expected to arrive at 4:00 p.m. per KOB.

Meanwhile, for the weekend, you are encouraged to arrive at the event by 4:00 to 4:30 a.m., according to the Balloon Fiesta official website.

Note: There are no evening sessions held on Monday, Wednesday, and the second Sunday, per the website.

Additionally, admission is free for children under 12 years old; for those 12 and older, tickets cost $15 per session.

General admission tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.

Click here to buy the tickets for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta 2025.

Meanwhile, general parking is available for $20 per vehicle. According to the outlet, attendees are asked to carry cash, as credit and debit cards are not accepted in parking areas.

They also recommended taking a picture of your parking spot due to the addition of hundreds of new spots this year.

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen, in a statement, said:

"Please remember where you parked. We have more calls than anybody that their car was stolen, when it was not. Please remember what area you parked in and, if you can’t find it, we’ll be happy to help you and we’ll be happy to locate your car. Take a photo of it so we can get out for all law enforcement to know where you are."

Click here to check the full schedule for the 9-day event.

Prohibited items at the 2025 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta lifts off Saturday for its 53rd year! Nothing compares to the majestic sight of hundreds of balloons rising over our beautiful high desert. Wishing everyone blue skies, safe flights and unforgettable memories @balloonfiesta. pic.twitter.com/VouxaD7PTQ — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) October 3, 2025

According to the Balloon Fiesta official website, the following items are prohibited at the festival:

Firearms (operational and non-operational)

Knives and/or tools with a blade 3 inches or larger

Tasers

Alcohol

Narcotics and drug paraphenalia

Drones

Glass or ceramic of any kind

Fireworks, noise makers, air horns, etc.

Any type of explosive device

Religious or political paraphernalia

Skateboards, roller skates, hoverboards, scooters, etc.

Pets / Animals (trained service animals permitted)

Laser pointers

Aerosol cans

Dry ice

While the event is known for its outstanding safety, as attendees can interact with pilots and walk among the balloons, the official website states a few things one should watch out for their safety.

"Because of our 52-year safety record, we are one of the only balloon (aviation) events where you are actually able to walk among the balloons and talk to the pilots. We are a hands-on event, but please be courteous to hot air balloons and do not step on or over any of the balloon fabric or equipment."

Pets are not allowed at the Balloon Fiesta; however, trained service animals are permitted.