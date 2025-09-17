Zingbot’s roast session calls out each player on Big Brother 27

Big Brother 27 host Julie Chen (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 aired its latest episode on September 17, 2025, featuring the much-anticipated return of Zingbot.

Known for delivering humorous and often uncomfortable roasts, Zingbot once again targeted all of the remaining contestants with jokes about their personalities, habits, and reputations inside the house.

The episode combined entertainment with competition, as the zings were followed by a quiz challenge where players had to recall details about what Zingbot had said.

The roast touched on each houseguest, making sure no one was left out.

From critiques of appearance and fashion choices to observations about relationships in the house, Zingbot’s lines quickly became a central talking point among the players.

Some laughed off the comments, while others appeared shaken by how their actions and images were being perceived both inside and outside the game.

The quiz hosted by Zingbot played a role in determining power for the week, giving contestants more reason to pay attention to the jokes.

By the end of the segment, both the humor and the outcomes shaped the direction of alliances, nominations, and the ongoing debates about loyalty and strategy in the Big Brother house.

Zingbot’s jokes call out every houseguest in the Big Brother house

Zingbot’s return to the kitchen was met with excitement and nerves, as each contestant knew they would be singled out.

One of the first comments was aimed at Vince, described as a “34-year-old loser” with the line that “life already zinged him.”

Kelley responded by saying the remark felt “too mean,” but the moment set the tone for the rest of the roasts.

Lauren received a playful jab with what houseguests described as a “bor-zing nursery rhyme,” highlighting her mannerisms and game presence.

Ava was called out for her style with a comment about “bo-ho chic” fashion that sounded more like “hobo peace love horrible fashion.”

Keanu was teased about his habits in the house, with Zingbot saying he had “the feet of a troll, the snore of an ogre, and the stench of an ork.”

Ashley’s zing labeled her as irrelevant, saying she was

“not iconic, not memorable, just showers too long.”

Morgan was singled out for her closeness with Vince, with Zingbot asking,

“What do you call someone who lights up, gives long hugs, and cuddles? His girlfriend!”

The audience reaction in the house included both laughter and awkward silence.

Each of these jokes highlighted aspects of the contestants’ behavior that had already been debated by fans and housemates, making Zingbot’s roast a mirror of ongoing perceptions.

Zingbot’s quiz challenge changes the power balance in the Big Brother house

After the roasts, Zingbot shifted roles to host a quiz competition tied to the jokes. Contestants were asked to answer questions based on the zings, such as how many times Zingbot delivered a line or what specific details were mentioned.

The challenge tested their memory and attention, while also forcing them to revisit the uncomfortable comments.

The game began with questions about the number of zings and whether certain details had been shared correctly.

At one point, players were asked if “police found Zingbot,” to which only Vince answered correctly.

The competition narrowed down to a tie between Morgan and Kelley. In the tiebreaker, they had to estimate the number of seconds in a video segment.

Morgan answered “160,” which turned out to be the closest guess, securing her the win.

Morgan’s victory was significant because it gave her influence over the nominations and potential evictions during Week 10.

Vince, who had recently been Head of Household, now had to consider how his decisions aligned with Morgan’s power.

The shift in control became a central part of Big Brother house discussions, with players debating whether Lauren, Keanu, or Kelley should be the next target.



Stay tuned for more updates.



