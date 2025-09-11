"You gotta quit crying" - Big Brother alum Tyler Crispen reveals he's not a fan of Vince's gameplay

Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen attend the driver's meeting prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway (Image via Getty).

Big Brother season 27 is now in its final phase. Several eliminations took place in eight weeks, with Rachel Reilly being the latest contestant to leave the house. She got eliminated in the white locust twist.

Although the eviction has been considered controversial by fans of Big Brother, season 27 is now close to its finale on September 28, 2025. The remaining house guests are playing with their own strategies, and now a total of eight house guests are remaining.

Recently, in an Instagram post, Tyler Crispen discussed a little about the current situation in Big Brother season 27.

Tyler Crispen was a former Big Brother season 20 and season 22 contestant. He has been one of the popularly known contestants of the show. With his strong strategies, Tyler was the runner-up in season 20 of Big Brother.

He was popular amongst the Big Brother fans for his calm nature and strategic mindset. While discussing Vince Panaro's strategy in Big Brother Season 27, he said:



“I think Vince, by far, is playing the worst game. It seems like people have been onto him since his HoH, and it's just a miracle that he is still there."

Upon being asked, Vince is playing a Tyler game (A Tyler Crispen style game). Tyler Crispen further stated:

“He is trying to play a Tyler game. He is trying. Now that he is. I played my own game, okay? Nobody can play a Tyler game besides Tyler, right? Right. I have seen a lot of people say Vince is trying to play a Tyler game. I can't say he is doing like it, exactly. Because he has been on the block a lot of times, but, hey, he is still there. I would say Vince is playing the closest."

While being asked about Tyer being a Vince fan, he said:

"No, I wouldn't say Vince's game is my favourite, no. I don't want to be a hater, but I am like, awman, you gotta quit crying."

When Tyler was asked about who he thought was playing the best game so far, he said:



“It's kind of hard to tell who is playing the best game right now, 'cause everybody is so chaotic and just out of nowhere, like doing random things. I would say, Will is probably not rubbing anybody the wrong way, and if Will is sitting in the final two chairs, I can't see him losing.”

More about Big Brother Season 27 contestant Vince Panaro

Vince Panaro is the current houseguest among the top 8 contestants in Big Brother season 27. He has been the Head of the Household in week 1 and week 7 of the show.

Although he has been playing a safe game, week 8 was considered crucial for him as he was in the block and won a very close Block Buster competition, which saved him from eviction.

Currently, he is one of the fan favorites from Big Brother season 27 because of his personality.

More about Big Brother Season 27 contestants

After the eviction of Rachael Reilly in week 9. There are now a total of 8 members remaining in the Big Brother season 27.

Players like Amy Bingham, Isaiah "Zae" Frederich, Jimmy Heagerty, Zach Cornell, Rylie Jefferies, Katherine Woodman, and Mike Lee were eliminated until week 8 of Big Brother season 27.

Currently, Ashley Hollis, Clifton "Will" Williams, Keanu Soto, Ava Pearl, Morgan Pope, Lauren Domingue, Kelley Jorgensen, and Vince Panaro are remaining.

