“You can go on home” - Gabe trash talks Nia behind her back on The Challenge

Nia and Gabe

Episode 3 of The Challenge: Vets and New Threats saw veteran Nia Moore get eliminated due to a knee injury. Her rookie partner Gabe Wai's behind-the-back comments about her knee injury left her devastated. Nia overheard Yeremi say that Gabe's not happy with her as a partner.

"These challenges are no joke, most of them have been filled with some type of physical aspects. Nia's been having some issues with her knee, it's almost like pshh, you can go on home," Gabe said in the confessional.

After being paired for the "Water Quarry" daily challenge, Gabe expressed concerns to other players about Nia's physical limitations, unaware that his words would reach his partner. The episode took a shocking turn when host TJ Lavin announced Nia's injury disqualified her entirely, removing her from the season.

Nia's elimination after injury on The Challenge

Nia's medical disqualification marked the first time in The Challenge history that a veteran was removed pre-elimination due to injury, leaving other veterans scrambling.

"I'm struggling, knowing it's a possible guys' day, wondering why I shouldn't just feed you to the fish," Nia fired back to Gabe, referencing his lack of experience.

The tension escalated when Nia's MRI results were delayed until after the challenge, which forced her and Gabe to sit out, automatically sending her into elimination. "We hate losing a rock-solid player like you to injury," TJ Lavin said, while rookie America received an unexpected reprieve.

The twist foiled Olivia Kaiser's plan to make Johnny the hangnail, instead strengthening ally Ashley's position. Meanwhile, daily challenge winners Justin Hinsley and Kaiser secured safety by saving Izzy Fairthorne, further shifting house dynamics.

Nia confronted Gabe

Nia's abrupt exit highlighted the growing rift between seasoned competitors and newcomers. As a six-season vet, she didn't hold back when confronting Gabe:

"How dare you? This is your first time playing this game."

Her injury, which was sustained during the premiere's mountain climb, was a first for her in her six seasons on the show. However, the injury became a liability, with Gabe's complaints exposing rookie impatience with physical limitations. The "Water Quarry" challenge itself favored adaptability; partners had to solve puzzles while one swam beneath a floating container, a task that eliminated several teams after falls. Hinsley and Kaiser's victory reinforced that newbies could outmaneuver vets in strategic-physical hybrids.

Nia Moore has a long history with The Challenge. Despite her best efforts to manage her injury, it made her one of the house's weakest vets. Which led to Gabe telling the rest of the house how frustrated he was that she had chosen him. Regretfully, Gabe's remarks proved to be prescient even though they landed him in hot water.

Nia was immediately eliminated because she and Gabe were unable to engage in the daily due to her knee. She was told her injury was too severe, virtually kneecapping her and removing her from the season just as she was getting ready to play against America.