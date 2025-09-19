“Willow shot Drew!” — General Hospital fans come up with wild fan theories tying the crime to long-simmering rivalries

Drew Cain and Willow Tait from General Hospital

Drew Cain’s shootout mystery is open for investigation on General Hospital’s current storyline. While the Congressman was widely disliked, many would not pull the trigger on him. Tuesday, September 2, 2025, saw Drew shot more than once on the back by an unrecognized assailant. Although Kai and Trina were hidden in another room, they just heard the gunshots.

As speculations are rife about who might have shot the sinister politician, some General Hospital fans argue that Willow seems to be the secret attacker. One fan, identifying as Octavia Tamica Campbell, posted the same on the soap’s Facebook fan page, titled General Hospital Fans – Official. Octavia wrote:

“Willow shot Drew!”

Many of the other viewers agreed with Octavia. Some viewers believe Michael saw her when Willow shot Drew. Others think Willow has split personality and DID, and may have forgotten what she did.

Some others pointed out that she wanted to frame Michael for Drew’s shooting from the very start.

However, a few fans have different opinions. While some believe Scout shot her father, others remember the kid ringtone playing during the shootout.

The long-running ABC soap is yet to nab the real killer as Commissioner Anna is working with detectives, Chase and Dante, to catch them.

General Hospital: How is Drew’s shootout arc playing out?

On September 2, 2025, Kai and Trina trespassed into the Congressman’s house to look for incriminating evidence against Portia. While the duo rummaged through his things in his bedroom, Drew arrived back. The latter pulled himself a drink and opened his safe to take out the ring he wanted to give Willow.

However, General Hospital fans saw someone shoot him in the back as Drew fell forward. While Kai and Trina crouched in fear in the next room, the killer shot again. The trespassers heard a rhyme-like ringtone before all went quiet. Kai grabbed a baseball bat and came out to find the victim passed out on the floor.

They grabbed the needed documents from the safe and fled through the back door. At the same time, Tracy arrived to find Drew fallen. She notified the authorities and waited till they arrived. However, she later confessed to Jason that she saw Michael leaving the place in a hurry, completely drenched from the blowing storm.

Moreover, Willow was missing from her hospital duty for some time in that period and returned soaked through. At the same time, Alexis claimed to be with Ric, and urged Ava and Kristina to lie as her alibi.

Although Portia has an alibi in Isaiah, both Curtis and Nina have no proper explanations accounting for their time. Moreover, if Sidwell is involved in taking down Drew, he will not dirty his hands and might get an assassin. As such, the PCPD has a long list of suspects and must dive deep to get to the real culprit.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to watch all the drama as the PCPD arrives at the real perpetrator of Drew’s injury.