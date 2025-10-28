Will Trump consider running for a 3rd term? The US President reveals his thoughts for the 2028 election

Donald Trump discusses the possibility of running for a third term in 2028 (Image via Getty)

Donald Trump has recently discussed the possibility of running for a third term in 2028. Notably, a president cannot be elected to office more than twice, as mentioned in the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment, according to ABC News.

The President of the United States addressed the Democratic Party as he spoke to some reporters on October 27, 2025, saying that the latter does not have a “great group of people.” However, he did not rule out the possibility of running for another term.

“I would love to do it," he said. "I have my best numbers ever. It’s very terrible. I have my best numbers.”

Donald Trump refused to give a direct answer when questioned about going through the legal process to secure a third term, stating that he had not thought about it. The politician even responded to whether he would run for Vice President, saying that he would not do it, despite being allowed, since the general public would not like it.

“I think it’s too cute," Trump said. "Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute.”

According to ABC News, Donald Trump was questioned about the “great group of people” he was speaking about, following which he responded:

“We have great people. I don’t have to get into that, but we have one of them standing right here. We have, JD, obviously the vice president is great. Marco’s great.”

Trump said that if JD Vance and Marco Rubio can work together, the situation would be completely different, and he has full faith in that.

Donald Trump is reportedly getting nominated for a Nobel Prize

Trump has been in the headlines over the last few years for not winning a Nobel Peace Prize despite being on the list of nominations. According to USA Today, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung claimed in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month that the committee was allegedly prioritizing politics over peace.

Meanwhile, a report by DW on October 28, 2025, stated that Donald Trump is being nominated for the Peace Prize by the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi. The news arrives a few days after the duo’s meeting in Tokyo.

According to DW, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also confirmed this while speaking to reporters. Moreover, Takaichi told the press about her experience of meeting Trump, saying that she was impressed by the latter.

“In such a short period of time the world started to enjoy more peace," Sanae said. "I myself was so impressed and inspired by you Mr. President.”

On the other hand, Donald Trump also expressed a similar opinion, stating that he is ready to help Japan at any moment, according to CNBC TV-18. Moreover, Trump mentioned that the relationship between the United States and Japan will be stronger now, and they will work more closely together in terms of trade.