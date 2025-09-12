Will there be Foundation season 4? Renewal status and more, explained

Lee Pace in Foundation season 3 finale, titled The Darkness, now streaming on Apple TV+.

Foundation season 4 is officially happening, and fans of the sci-fi epic couldn’t be more excited. The show was adapted by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman based on Isaac Asimov’s book series of the same title for Apple TV+. The series has followed mathematician Hari Seldon and his followers as they attempt to preserve human knowledge in the face of a collapsing galactic empire. Apple’s recent announcement gives fans a reason to celebrate as the story will continue.

According to a press release, yes, Foundation season 4 has been officially renewed. The news was confirmed just ahead of the finale of the third season, which was released globally on September 12, 2025.

Is There a Foundation season 4?

As per the press release, production for Foundation season 4 is set to begin in early 2026. While no exact release date has been provided, it’s likely fans won’t see season four until late 2026 or beyond, given the show’s large-scale production demands. The press release also shared a joint statement from Co-showrunners Ian Goldberg and David Kob expressing their excitement regarding the future of the series.

“There is no series quite like ‘Foundation’ and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward as co-showrunners into season four. We look forward to continuing the epic, emotional storytelling that defined the first three seasons of the show, and to be working alongside some of the most talented, passionate creative partners in the business,” expressed Ian Goldberg and David Kob.

Apple’s head of programming, Matt Cherniss, also emphasized the series’ global success, describing it as a “trailblazing sci-fi epic” that continues to grow in impact and audience reach. The renewal cements Foundation as one of Apple TV+’s flagship properties, alongside titles like Ted Lasso and Severance. With high praise from critics and viewers, Apple is clearly betting on Asimov’s legacy to remain a cornerstone of its streaming library.

What do we know about Foundation season 4?

Details about Foundation season 4 remain limited. Most of the core cast members, such as Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, and Laura Birn, are expected to continue with their key roles in the upcoming season. The latest installment also introduced Pilou Asbæk as The Mule, a formidable antagonist who could also remain central to the story.

The uneasy alliance between the Foundation and the crumbling Empire faced a deadly challenge from The Mule. The Foundation season 3 finale, titled The Darkness, pushed Gaal and the Second Foundation into direct conflict with this new threat, while the Cleonic dynasty suffered its most devastating blow yet. The upcoming season will likely expand on the fallout of these events. Fans are also hoping for more revelations about Demerzel, whose role across centuries continues to be one of the most fascinating threads of the story. Since production won't begin until next year, most of the details won't be released anytime soon.

With its renewal, Foundation season 4 guarantees that Asimov’s visionary saga will keep unfolding on Apple TV+.