Guillermo del Toro has a 4-word response when asked about using AI in filmmaking — and it perfectly sums up his stance

In recreating Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus (1818), Guillermo del Toro has made a bold statement against the use of AI in entertainment. According to Deadline, the 61-year-old filmmaker, author, and artist gave a four-word response when somebody asked him via email, ‘’What is his stance on AI?’’ To which Gullermo replied, "I would rather die."

The rise of AI has sparked an ongoing debate in the entertainment industry — while some artists welcome its use to enhance creativity and refine every detail, others believe in preserving the raw, authentic essence of human artistry. Toro is not an ‘’AI fan’’ for sure, and during his interview with NPR, he spoke about how he was not convinced to use AI for his character Baron Victor Frankenstein in the film. He said,

"My concern is not artificial intelligence, but natural stupidity. I think that's what drives most of the world's worst features. But I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor [Frankenstein] be similar in some ways to the tech bros. He's kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we're going. [...] AI, particularly generative AI — I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested.’’

He continued,

"I'm 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak."

Guillermo del Toro speaks about the "value of art" when it comes to filmmaking

Even before his interview with NPR, he strictly rejected the idea of AI. The Frankenstein director criticized the unchecked growth of technology and believes that the value of art lies in how much the creator is willing to risk himself in it. At the British Film Institute in London, he said (via Forbes),

"AI has demonstrated that it can do semi-compelling screensavers. That's essentially that. The value of art is not how much it costs and how little effort it requires, it's how much would you risk to be in its presence. How much would people pay for those screensavers? Are they going to make them cry because they lost a son? A mother? Because they misspent their youth? F*ck no."

Guillermo’s gothic science fiction film, Frankenstein, stars Oscar Isaac as the mad scientist Baron Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the scientist’s creation who later awakens and begins to question his own existence, and Mia Goth as Lady Elizabeth Harlander. Along with them, a strong lineup of characters includes Felix Kammerer (William Frankenstein), Lars Mikkelsen (Captain Anderson), Christoph Waltz (Henrich Harlander), Charles Dance (Baron Leopold Frankenstein), David Bradley (Blind Man), Lauren Collins (Alma), Sofia Galasso (Anna-Maria), Ralph Ineson (Professor Krempe), and Burn Gorman (Executioner).

The film is released in select theaters in the US on October 17, 2025, and is set to premiere on Netflix (globally) on November 7, 2025.