Shannon Beador gave a response to Alexis Bellino and John Janssen’s Wedding

Shannon Storms Beador (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Shannon Beador opened up about Alexis Bellino and John Janssen’s wedding. She said that the ceremony was beautiful and wished the newlyweds all the best.

When asked about any possibility of a reconciliation between her and her co-star Alexis, Beador said that the door is shut and that it was closed last year. Shannon Beador and John Janssen parted ways in January 2023 after four years of dating.

He later started dating Alexis, who was earlier married to Jim Bellino. The television personality was asked about the wedding on a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Shannon said,

“You know what? A year has passed, so that’s a long time. Congratulations.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador breaks the silence about Alexis Bellino’s exit

Shannon Beador has broken the silence about Alexis Bellino’s departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County. Beador clarified that she has no power with the network, production, or anyone, and that she would never want to interfere with someone’s livelihood. In an interview with US Weekly, Beador said,

“Alexis Bellino is a TV star, and she’s been a TV star for 15 years, so I’m sure she’ll get a new gig sometime very soon.”

Earlier on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19, there was a small argument between Jennifer Pedranti and Shannon Beador as they talked about Jennifer being friends with Alexis, to which Shannon said,

“It’s not easy for me to be friends with someone who I know is close to someone who is really not kind to me.”

Shannon Beador on moving on from her split with John Janssen

The television personality has opened up about moving on from her past separation, saying that she spent a lot of time over the holidays reflecting on where she was the year before.

Beador admitted that she was at a place where she had just seen John give Alexis a promise ring on social media, and she didn’t know who was going to be coming back to the show.

“I didn’t know if I had a single friend on the show.”

The Bravo personality further explained that it was extremely overwhelming for her, Beador said,

“I look at where I am today, after a year, and I thought I was in a hole that I could not get out of, and it’s possible because I am, probably, in one of the best places that I’ve ever been. I’m so grateful to those close to me who have supported me and the fans that have supported me.”

As per US Weekly, John Janssen had earlier claimed that Beador allegedly refused to pay him $75,000 for “the facelift that he covered, which she has since paid back”.

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County airing on Thursdays at 8/7c exclusively on Bravo. Stay tuned for more updates.