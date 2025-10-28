When will Season 3 of The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd air? Release date and more details explored

Dan Aykroyd (Image Via Getty)

The wait is almost over. The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd is returning with its third season on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. CT on History.

Hosted and executive-produced by Dan Aykroyd, the series once again opens the door to the world’s weirdest real-life mysteries, events so odd they sound made up but aren’t.

Known for his fascination with UFOs, ghosts and unexplained history, Aykroyd leads viewers through a mix of mystery, history and storytelling.

The new season continues the show’s unique style of blending vivid reenactments, bold visuals, and archival footage to bring unbelievable moments to life.

Season 3 begins with the premiere episode, titled "Strange Sightings," which explores bizarre reports that challenge belief.

From stone-throwing jungle apes and sinister clowns roaming suburbs to skies raining murderous birds, the show gathers the strangest cases ever reported.

As Aykroyd says, the goal is to make viewers see places they wouldn’t want to visit in real life, but can safely experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Each hour-long episode uncovers shocking stories backed by historical evidence and expert insights.

And just like before, new episodes will air every Friday, followed by next-day streaming on the HISTORY Channel app, history.com and through major TV providers’ on-demand services.

What to expect from the new season of The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd

The third season promises even bigger and bolder tales.

From human survival stories to nature’s strangest twists, Aykroyd and his team explore how truth can often be stranger than fiction.

This season asks surprising questions:

Can fish really fall from the sky?

Could a mysterious blob take over an entire town?

Or did a couple truly experience an alien abduction?

These are the kinds of mysteries the show is willing to uncover, mixing science, testimonies and history to reveal what really happened.

The UnBelievable, in its earlier seasons, already raised the bar very high for narrative.

The first season, released in December 2023, presented the audience with unsolved mysteries and strange happenings from different parts of the world.

The second season, released on November 15, 2024, went beyond that by incorporating emotional human tales, such as the story of Oscar, a cat rescued after the sinking of the Bismarck, and the faithful dog that became a worldwide symbol of hope after the war.

Thus, Season 3 is carrying on that torch with a concoction of thriller, awe and love.

Each episode pulls the audience further into the past of bizarre history, uncovering long-lost incidents that show how reality can surpass even the wildest fantasies.

Some episodes even highlight strange yet heroic acts, from brave inventors to people who survived impossible odds.

There are people who care about military mysteries, and among those mysteries are the strange inventions of wartime, such as the "Sky Hook," a real system used to pull agents up into the sky without requiring the plane to land.

Making the impossible possible is how storytelling incorporates real-life proofs, professional opinions, and visual recreations.

Aykroyd expresses the series's ability to secure the audience's comfort zone as a source of "shock, surprise, and discovery" in the living room.

Consequently, if you are one of those who enjoy the odd stories that will make you think, chuckle and at times, gasp, be sure to set your calendar for November 7.

Stay tuned for more updates.