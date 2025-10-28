Fernanda Maroca, beloved Lago Verde councilwoman and influencer, dies aged 30

Fernanda Maroca (IG/@fernandamarocaaa)

A Brazilian politician and TikTok star, Fernanda Oliveira, better known to her fans as Fernanda Maroca, died at the age of 30 on Oct. 23. People magazine Fernanda was found unresponsive in her Lago Verde home by family members.

Emergency responders were alerted to the scene, but she was confirmed dead some time later. The multihyphenate shared fitness and lifestyle content on TikTok with thousands of followers while serving on the Lago Verde City Council.

She was an active member of the Centre-right Progressistas party and was elected to her first position in 2020. She served as a councillor and was President of the council twice.

More details on Fernanda Maroca’s death as tributes pour in

Authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into Maroca’s death, although the cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet.

Her city has been thrown into mourning, and politicians and friends have acknowledged her impact as a prominent figure.

“The City of Lago Verde expresses its deepest condolences for the death of Councilwoman Fernanda Maroca, which occurred on Thursday."

The tribute continued:

“A prominent and respected figure in our community, Fernanda dedicated her life to public service, serving her second term as councilwoman. She was also president of the City Council for two terms, always with commitment and love for Lago Verde.

A three-day mourning period has been declared for the late Brazilian:

“In recognition of her political journey and contributions to the municipality, we decree an official mourning period of three days throughout the territory of Lago Verde.”

Fans have continued to mourn Maroca on her social media platforms, expressing shock at the fast-rising politician's untimely death. Her last Instagram post was a shot of her at the lake. She wore a bright yellow top and a cottage skirt. In the caption, she seemed to reminisce about her childhood days with her grandparents.

