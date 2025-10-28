Who was Patrick Dela Rosa? Career and personal life explored as Filipino star of the 80's passes away at 64

Patrick Dela Rosa (Photo: Facebook/@Joram Dela Rosa Garcia)

Actor Patrick Dela Rosa passed away, as his nephew Joram Dela Rosa announced on Facebook on October 27, 2025. His family has not shared details such as the cause of death, the time, or the place of his passing.

Patrick Dela Rosa was a popular Filipino actor in the 1980s. He is well known for acting in films such as Kristo, Ping Lacson: Super Cop, Sisingilin ko ng Dugo, Ex-Con, and Suspek.

After retiring from the acting industry, he entered politics. Rosa was the Quezon City councilor before becoming a board member at the Provincial Government of Oriental Mindoro.

He also served as acting vice governor. Patrick Dela Rosa then retired from politics as well and moved to California.

Joram Dela Rosa shared in his tribute post that his uncle shaped his life with his "kindness, love, and presence."

He thanked the former actor and politician for guiding him in life, and said that the family would always remember him.

"He was my second father, my hero, and my best friend. Thank you, Uncle Patrick, for everything you've done, for guiding me, and loving me as your own. You will always live in my heart and in the lessons you've left behind. Rest peacefully, Uncle. You've touched so many lives, and your memory will forever shine bright. I love you always," he wrote.

Patrick Dela Rosa gave a brief interview months ago

ABS-CBN News talked to the former actor in April 2025. The interviewer asked about Rosa's life in California and if he would ever return to acting in the Philippines.

He replied that he last acted in 2007 and was done with acting. Patrick Dela Rosa said he was entirely focused on running his own business in California and enjoyed his new life away from the limelight.

"So now, I'm in business, so I'm based in California... I would say my life is really different now, I like it better now because it's simpler. It's not like when [I was] an artist. I can go anywhere, I can walk anywhere, so... my life is different now because I'm a businessman now," he said.

When asked about what message he would leave for Filipinos, Patrick Dela Rosa said that the citizens should vote for a "good" politician in the midterm elections.

Rosa noted that the elected politician should help the poor countrymen.

"This coming election, I call on Filipinos to choose the right one. I don't care who, but let's choose the right one who will help everyone, especially our poor countrymen. Let's know who is the right one... the one we will vote for that will help our future," Rosa stated.

Patrick Dela Rosa passed away at the age of 64. His fans have shared their condolences all over social media.

The Provincial Information Office of Oriental Mindoro also released a statement on Facebook, thanking Rosa for his work as a board member.

It is not announced when or where his memorial service will take place. Stay tuned for more updates on the actor.