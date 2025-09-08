Why was Greg Cipes fired? Teen Titans Go controversy explored in wake of wrongful termination revelation

Greg Cipes has voiced multiple characters in Teen Titans Go! over the years (Image via Getty)

Greg Cipes is seeking help after being fired by Warner Bros. from Teen Titans Go!, where he gave his voice to the character Beast Boy. Notably, Cipes claimed that he was removed from the show due to his Parkinson’s disease, and he revealed the same to the general public earlier in 2025.

Social media influencer Emmanuel Newsome took to his Instagram handle on September 7, 2025, where he addressed James Gunn by revealing everything said by Cipes related to his firing in an interview.

Emmanuel claimed in the post that Greg Cipes’ removal was a wrongful termination and referred to Warner Bros. animation president Sam Register by saying:



“He said it was after Valentine’s Day and the og titans cast begged sam that the show would not be the same without Greg and the things that Sam register said and did is very inhuman! Greg told me he has been discriminated against because of his Parkinson’s and they are trying to steal his voice and replace him with a mimic for the new teen titans go season.”









Cipes also commented below the post, saying that his removal from the series is similar to his death, and requested the fans to bring him back to life.

While responding to a random comment in the same post questioning the reason behind Greg’s firing, Emmanuel wrote:



“He told me that Sam register is trying to use his Parkinson’s disease as an excuse for the possible hold up of future production when that is not the case whatsoever.”



In the caption, Newsome requested everyone to use the hashtag #savebeastboy to ensure that Greg Cipes can return to the show.

Petition launched to bring back Greg Cipes in Teen Titans Go!

The Coral Springs, Florida native has been a part of Teen Titans Go! for more than ten years. Apart from Beast Boy, he gave his voice to many other characters on the series, such as Puppet Wizard and Richard Nixon.

While Greg Cipes has not shared a separate post related to his wrongful termination, Emmanuel Newsome has started a petition on the website, change.org, aiming for the return of the voice actor to the popular show.

As of this writing, the petition has received more than 80 signatures.

Notably, Emmanuel spoke on how Greg has been terminated without any “fair cause” and addressed the way Cipes has managed to make Beast Boy a memorable character among everyone.



“Greg’s portrayal connects with fans on a deep emotional level because it was genuine, heartfelt, and full of the energy that Beast Boy embodies. Many of us can confirm that it was Greg’s Beast Boy who taught us valuable lessons growing up, from the importance of friendship to embracing one’s uniqueness. His voice was more than just a voice; it was a beacon of positivity and joy”, the petition reads.



Emmanuel also mentioned that Greg’s firing from the series is not the right thing to do since his character has contributed to the success of the Teen Titans franchise for many years.

Meanwhile, James Gunn or Sam Register have not responded to the claims related to the wrongful termination until now. Further updates on the same are currently awaited.