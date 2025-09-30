Why was General Hospital preempted today (September 30, 2025)? Explained

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

ABC’s long-running daytime drama General Hospital was not seen on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, due to the network’s live coverage of Major League Baseball. The soap opera was preempted to accommodate Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs, which was broadcast at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

This is the first playoff encounter between both teams since 1984, and the series is included in ABC's yearly MLB postseason television broadcast schedule.

General Hospital will therefore not have new episodes on September 30, 2025, and October 1, 2025, with a potential extra preemption on October 2, 2025, subject to game outcomes.

Regular programming, such as The View and GMA3, resumes as usual.

The soap will be back with fresh episodes towards the end of the week, provisionally starting Thursday, October 2, 2025 and going through Friday, October 3, 2025.

The scheduling shift is part of ABC’s commitment to airing the National League Wild Card Series, which takes precedence over its daytime lineup.

While interruptions such as these are not rare during baseball season, they can be annoying for viewers waiting to see through developing storylines in Port Charles.

The network has explained that fresh episodes of General Hospital are still to air later this week, although Thursday's schedule is still up in the air until the result of Wednesday's game is clear.

Meanwhile, daily ABC shows like The View and GMA3 remain unchanged, indicating just how much sports broadcasts affect only some daytime time slots.

Viewers will have to wait a little longer before they get the next installment of drama in Port Charles.

General Hospital returns to its standard schedule with a new episode on October 2, 2025, at 1 PM CST.

What are the recent developments on General Hospital?

The latest events in Port Charles have centered on shocking family revelations, tense confrontations, and dangerous escapes.

At the Quartermaine crypt, Tracy comes face-to-face with a mysterious woman who introduces herself as Veronica “Ronnie” Bard — Monica’s younger sister. Ronnie explains that she and Monica had been estranged for years and reconciled through letters in the last year of Monica’s life.

Tracy refuses to believe her, questioning why Ronnie resurfaced only after Monica’s death and accusing her of ulterior motives.

Ronnie insists she came only to pay respects, recounting their separation in childhood and Monica’s rejection when she tried reconnecting as an adult.

The encounter ends with Tracy dismissing her, while Ronnie warns that Tracy may not be entitled to everything she thinks she is.

Meanwhile, Michael continues maneuvering to protect himself as evidence mounts against him in Drew’s shooting. He introduces Molly and Kristina to Jacinda, presenting her as a new friend.

Kristina recognizes Jacinda as the escort previously linked to Drew and confronts Michael, who admits he is orchestrating an alibi. Jacinda doubts their cover story will hold if investigators dig deeper.

Later, Anna and Justine learn that the ballistics on Drew’s case match a weapon registered to the Quartermaine estate, strengthening suspicions against Michael.

Elsewhere, Obrecht and Britt are stunned when Nina reveals Nathan is alive. Initially doubtful, Obrecht is overwhelmed when she sees her son in the hospital.

Nathan recalls Faison’s shooting as his last memory and expresses a desire to meet his son. Willow visits and introduces herself as his niece, while Felicia and Spinelli gently break the news of Nathan’s return to James, who struggles to believe his father could be alive.

Britt remains distant and conflicted, raising questions about what she knows.

At the same time, Ric Lansing continues to be held captive. Ava sedates him and explains that once stolen money is restored to the Cassadine estate, the ordeal will be over. Alexis agrees with Ava that they must put the matter behind them once it ends.

However, Ric secretly spits out his pill, hides it, and begins working to free himself. By the episode’s conclusion, Alexis relaxes at home, unaware that Ric has managed to escape and is now lurking nearby.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.