Why the Jolly Roger flag from One Piece is causing fear and backlash in Indonesia?

Image sourced via Toei Animation

In Japanese pop culture, the Jolly Roger flag from the anime One Piece is a widely recognized symbol. It features a skull wearing a straw hat and represents the Straw Hat Pirates, a group of characters who fight against injustice and value freedom above all. To fans around the world, the flag stands for courage, resistance, and loyalty.

However, in Indonesia, this symbol has recently taken on a different meaning. In July 2025, public displays of the Jolly Roger began appearing across the country—painted on walls, hung in front of homes, and seen on vehicles.

These appearances coincided with President Prabowo Subianto’s call for citizens to fly the national flag ahead of Independence Day. Some people instead chose the pirate flag as a subtle form of protest. This decision has since led to political backlash and a heated national debate.

The flag that became a symbol

one piece is real in indonesia pic.twitter.com/2Njmtsnfyd — ÐAN (@adanyoshioka) August 1, 2025

The Jolly Roger flag has been used for years by fans of One Piece, one of Japan’s most successful anime and manga series. The story follows a young pirate named Luffy and his crew as they sail the seas, fight injustice, and search for freedom. In the show, the Jolly Roger is not just a pirate flag—it’s a sign of loyalty, rebellion, and belief in a better world.

In July 2025, this anime flag started showing up in real life across Indonesia. People displayed it on walls, cars, and even doorways. This happened around the same time that President Prabowo Subianto asked Indonesians to fly the national red-and-white flag ahead of Independence Day on August 17.

Instead of the national flag, some people chose the Jolly Roger instead. For them, it was a silent message—a way to say they were not happy with how things were going in the country. Many said they felt the government was becoming too strict and too focused on central power. They used the One Piece flag to express that they wanted more freedom and fairness.

Government response and backlash

one piece is real in indonesia pic.twitter.com/2Njmtsnfyd — ÐAN (@adanyoshioka) August 1, 2025

Not everyone saw the flags as harmless. In fact, several government officials were very unhappy with what they saw. The Deputy Speaker of the House, along with other lawmakers, spoke out strongly. One politician even said the act could be seen as treason, while others called it an attempt to divide the nation.

They argued that replacing the national flag with a fictional pirate symbol—especially during the lead-up to Independence Day—was disrespectful. Some warned that it could encourage anti-government feelings and create tension between citizens and leaders.

Because of this, the flag displays have not been well received by authorities. There are concerns that people might be punished or questioned for showing the Jolly Roger, even if they say it’s just a fan tribute.

A peaceful form of protest?

For many people, the use of the One Piece flag is not about trying to overthrow the government. It’s more about sharing frustration in a peaceful, symbolic way. Instead of shouting in the streets or holding big protests, they are simply raising a flag that represents standing up against unfair control—just like the characters in the anime do.

Young people, especially those active on social media, have been a big part of this movement. Many have shared pictures of the flag with captions that talk about freedom, choice, and the feeling that their voices are not being heard.

Some also see it as a reminder that fictional heroes can inspire real-world courage—and that a cartoon image can sometimes carry deep meaning.

Final Thoughts

The Jolly Roger flag from One Piece may come from a fictional world, but in Indonesia, it’s now part of a real conversation. Whether seen as protest, disrespect, or personal expression, the flag has captured attention across the country.

As Independence Day approaches, it remains to be seen how the government will respond—and whether this quiet symbol of rebellion will continue to fly.

​