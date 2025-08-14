Why did Love Is Blind: UK star Katisha choose Javen over Demola? Love triangle explored

Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK returned to screens with season 2 on August 13, 2025. Singles from diverse backgrounds entered the pods in search of love. While some found their partners, others faced rejection.

33-year-old makeup artist and nanny, Katisha, bonded with both Demola, 30, and 28-year-old Javen, during her dates in the pods. However, when the time came to make a decision, she struggled to choose.

In episode 4, she ended things with Demola, saying the "romantic connection wasn't always there."

The disclosure surprised Demola, as he believed he had a better connection with Katisha than Javen.

As a result, he felt "blindsided," especially since Katisha had assured him that her feelings for him would not change.

However, they did change after she went on a date with Javen in episode 3, during which she realized she was attracted to his mysterious nature.

Consequently, she broke up with Demola, whose "grand gestures" and expressive personality made her feel out of place.

Looking into Katisha, Demola, and Javen's love triangle on Love Is Blind: UK season 2

Katisha, who had been single for over six years, was looking for a "sustainable" relationship for herself. Having had a "traumatic breakup," the Love Is Blind: UK star hesitated to open up and trust others, worried she would hurt herself again.

While speaking about her past relationships, Katisha admitted that she tended to fall for "emotionally unavailable men." Consequently, she wanted to be with someone who was the opposite of her "usual type."

During her time in the pods, she connected with both Javen and Demola as she discussed her childhood, family, and future expectations. While Javen was the quieter type, Demola was explicit with his emotions and gestures.

Katisha started to have doubts about Demola in episode 3, after he brought her flowers and read out a poem he had written for her. Although she appreciated his gesture, it made her feel uncomfortable.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: UK cameras, she confessed that she was not used to "this amount of adoration."

Katisha hesitated to let Demola in because she felt he was "too good to be true." She became emotional over her situation, stating that she did not know how to receive love.

In the meantime, she sought assurance from Javen, who, unlike Demola, was not open about his feelings. During a date, when she encouraged him to express himself, he reminisced about his past relationship, stating that it changed his approach toward dating.

Katisha then informed Javen about her "other connection" that had been making "grand gestures." Contrary to her expectations, Javen said that he could not help if Katisha felt drawn to someone else more than him.

It left Katisha feeling "scrambled," as she struggled to make a choice. While she feared that Javen was her "usual type," she hesitated to connect with Demola, who treated her like she had never been treated before.

After returning from the pods, Javen told his mates that Katisha's other connection had been "love-bombing" her.

Demola, who overheard the conversation, decided to focus on himself instead of worrying about Javen, saying that he did not want any animosity.

Later in episode 3, the Love Is Blind: UK star spoke to Katisha and assured her that he was "genuine" and falling in love with her.

With that, the female contestant started to have a change of heart. She reciprocated his feelings, saying:

"Nothing's gonna change."

With her mind set on Demola, Katisha met with Javen, who also brought her flowers. She informed him that her connection with Demola was stronger, to which he reacted positively, urging her to follow her heart.

Shortly after, he read his notes to her and shared that he felt strongly about her. It left Katisha confused, as she confessed that she felt "disconnected" from her original decision.

In episode 4 of Love Is Blind: UK, Katisha finally made up her mind and ended things with Demola.

"As you know, I have another connection, and unfortunately, I had to go with my gut," she said.

The Love Is Blind: UK alum added that despite their connection, she felt romantically detached from him. Katisha wished him well and eventually went on to accept Javen's proposal.

Demola was disappointed to see how quickly Katisha had changed her mind.

Stay tuned for more updates.