Why are there speculations about Kevin Atwater leaving Chicago P.D.? Storyline developments explained

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater in Chicago P.D. [Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image © NBC]

Officer Kevin Atwater of Chicago P.D. recently had an eye-opening session as an old colleague-cum-love interest invited him to put his needs before all else. The show’s season 13 episode 5 focused on Atwater’s life goals and a new approach to life.

He also received an invitation to visit Miami in case he planned his future differently.

This episode left Chicago P.D. viewers wondering whether Detective Atwater, played by LaRoyce Hawkins, will exit the team.

Since there is no official word from the show’s production team or LaRoyce, Kevin Atwater is not likely to leave Chicago Police Department anytime soon.

However, he may start to rethink his goals and have a change in his headspace according to the showrunner, Gwen Sigan.

As Sigan explained to NBC Insider, Atwater realizes that he spent years devoted to his family and the people around him. He may start thinking about his next chapter.

However, he loves the windy city and will likely want to stick to his roots. Whether he finds this satisfying or looks for a change in future remains to be seen on the NBC procedural drama.

Chicago P.D.: What caused worries about Atwater’s exit?

For years, there have been fears surrounding Detective Kevin Atwater’s departure from Chicago P.D.

Recently, when he was missing from the episode dated October 22, 2025, fans worried about the character’s arc.

As such, they were glad to see him return to screen on October 29, 2025, in the fifth episode of season 13.

Titled Miami, Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 5 found Detective Atwater, played by LaRoyce Hawkins, run into a former colleague and old friend, Tasha Fox.

While patrolling together, Atwater learnt that Miami Police Department was offering a raise and a pension carry over in return for a transfer to their department.

Officer Fox announced that she accepted the offer, leaving Atwater shocked.

The two officers spent the day working together in a bomb detonation case, having Commander Devlin and the Intelligence team with them. The case highlighted bad press, real estate issues and local officials’ goof-ups.

Detective Atwater had Officer Fox temporarily included with the Intelligence team for the case.

As Atwater chased a fleeing person from the crime scene, he found Fox missing.

However, the fleeing person was a stalker and not the bomber. The stalker took pictures of the building and those helped the team to identify the bomber.

Later, Fox helped Atwater track him down and the bomber was caught as Fox was injured. After getting the medical care, Fox rejected Atwater’s offer for a drink and invited herself to his home.

Chicago P.D. fans witnessed the officers re-visiting their romantic past by spending an intimate night. During their conversations, Fox encouraged Atwater to put his needs to the forefront for a change.

However, Atwater admitted to have prioritized his role as the caregiver of his family over his own ambitions and future.

Next morning, Atwater woke up to find Fox gone to join her new job under Miami Police Department. However, she left behind an orange with a note inviting Atwater to visit Miami anytime.

Before he could process his thoughts, Atwater received a call from Sergeant Voight, indicating that his present call will likely keep Atwater busy in Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D.: Atwater’s future possibilities

As fans already know, Detective Kevin Atwater has been putting the needs of others before his. The unassuming and efficient cop has also been the sole caregiver of his family. To add to that he loves Chicago and is proud of his roots.

As actor LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Detective Atwater, pointed out to The Hollywood Reporter in a February 2025 interview, Atwater has evolved in his job and Hawkins is proud of his character.

With all these above-mentioned parameters, Kevin Atwater is not likely to leave CPD. during his present arc. However, he may avail of the invitation from Tasha Fox to visit Miami anytime.

That may bring in a much-needed romance into his life. Whether that hints at a future relocation and an exit from Chicago remains to be seen.

Catch the new episodes of Chicago P.D. season 13 every Wednesday on NBC at 10/9c.