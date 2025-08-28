Who won the BB Block Buster on Big Brother 27 week 7? Details explored

Katherine Woodman from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The August 28, 2025, episode of Big Brother 27 showcased the Week 7 BB Block Buster competition, a pivotal event that determined the week’s eviction outcome. The challenge, titled “Hilltop Heist,” was played by nominees Kelley Jorgensen, Ava Pearl, and Katherine Woodman. Kelley won the competition, ensuring her safety and narrowing the eviction choices to Ava and Katherine.

Her victory shifted the direction of the vote, which concluded with Katherine being evicted from the house. This made Katherine the first female houseguest to leave since Amy Bingham’s eviction earlier in the season, marking a notable turning point.

Inside the Big Brother 27 week 7 BB Block Buster challenge

The Block Buster Competition: Hilltop Heist

Heading into the BB Block Buster, Mickey Lee had just secured the Power of Veto and used it to remove herself from the block. This forced Head of Household Vince Panaro to select a replacement nominee.

While pressure existed to target Rachel Reilly, Vince instead chose Katherine Woodman as the final nominee. As a result, the eviction candidates for the week became Katherine, Kelley Jorgensen, and Ava Pearl.

With the lineup set, the Block Buster competition would determine whether one of the three nominees could protect themselves from elimination.

The BB Block Buster competition for Week 7 was called “Hilltop Heist.” The format required the nominated players to arrange five obstacle pieces on a ramp and then attempt to roll a ball successfully to the end.

The task tested both the setup strategy and precision in execution.

Katherine played first but misaligned one of her pieces, causing her attempt to fall short. Ava’s setup also failed to secure a successful roll. Kelley, however, placed her obstacles in a way that allowed the ball to reach the bottom of the ramp faster than her opponents.

This victory granted her safety from eviction, reducing the nominees to Ava and Katherine.

House reaction after Kelley’s win

Following Kelley’s win in the Block Buster, houseguests showed little urgency to strategize openly compared to previous weeks.

Katherine made her case to the other players, pointing out that Ava’s popularity in the Big Brother house could make her difficult to beat in future votes. Ava, in contrast, did not campaign heavily and instead encouraged others to cast their votes without pressure.

Despite Katherine’s arguments, the majority of players appeared set on a decision. Conversations around the house suggested a strong possibility that Katherine would be the one to leave, given Ava’s standing within the group.

Eviction outcome

The eviction vote confirmed Katherine as the houseguest eliminated in Week 7. Mickey, Keanu, Kelley, Will, Rachel, Ashley, and Morgan all voted to evict Katherine.

Lauren cast the sole vote against Ava, leaving the final count in Katherine’s disfavor.

During her exit, Katherine acknowledged the difficulty of securing votes against Ava and reflected on her position in the house. She also became aware of Vince’s alliance ties, which influenced his decision-making leading up to the eviction.

Following the Week 7 BB Block Buster and eviction, the Big Brother house now moves forward with the remaining players: Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, Rachel Reilly, Vince Panaro, and Will Williams.

Stay tuned for more updates.