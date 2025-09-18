Who won Head of Household on Big Brother 27 week 10? Details explored

Morgan from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

As Big Brother 27 reached its 10th week, episode 33 delivered a double eviction night filled with pivotal competitions and critical decisions. Airing on Thursday, September 18, the episode followed the immediate aftermath of the Veto ceremony, where Morgan Pope had once again shifted the nominations.

With evictions looming and the final Block Buster challenge of the season in play, houseguests were forced to navigate rapidly changing dynamics.

By the end of the episode, Morgan secured the Head of Household (HOH) title in the “Wretched Reactor” competition, gaining the power to decide the nominations for the second eviction.

Big Brother 27 week 10 Head of Household results

Veto and renomination before the double eviction

The episode began with Morgan Pope using the Power of Veto for the third consecutive time. She chose to remove Ava Pearl from the block, which required Head of Household Vince Panaro to name a replacement nominee.

Vince selected Lauren Domingue as the renomination, leaving Lauren, Kelley Jorgensen, and Keanu Soto as the primary eviction targets heading into the double eviction.

Before the live eviction, tensions rose inside the Big Brother house as players questioned each other’s loyalties.

Lauren expressed frustration toward Vince, stating that his decisions had made her game more difficult.

Vince reassured her of safety, though other houseguests, including Morgan and Ashley, were uncertain about keeping Lauren in the game.

The last BB Block Buster competition of the season

The Big Brother episode featured the season’s final BB Block Buster competition, titled “Steal Power Orbs for the Mastermind So He Can Bring His Lair On-Line.”

Competing were Lauren, Kelley, and Keanu, all fighting to secure their safety.

Lauren quickly placed three orbs while her opponents lagged. After repeated attempts, she successfully landed the fourth orb, winning the challenge and removing herself from eviction risk.

With Lauren safe, the nomination structure shifted, and focus turned to Kelley and Keanu as the potential evictees.

The first eviction vote of the night

The houseguests cast their votes in the first live eviction of the evening. Ava and Lauren voted to evict Keanu, while Morgan and Ashley voted to evict Kelley.

The 2-2 tie forced Vince Panaro, as HOH, to cast the deciding vote. Vince chose to evict Kelley Jorgensen, sending her to the jury.

In her post-eviction conversation with Julie Chen-Moonves, Kelley revealed details of her alliances with Vince, including past final two, three, and four deals.

She explained that these agreements had all collapsed earlier in the Big Brother season.

Morgan Pope wins Week 10 Head of Household

Following Kelley’s eviction, the remaining players competed in the Week 10 Head of Household competition, “Wretched Reactor.” Contestants had to roll five orbs up a ramp to land on a reactor pad.

Ashley scored first, but Morgan gained an early lead, securing three orbs before anyone else.

Despite Keanu narrowing the gap, Morgan placed all five orbs first and won the competition.

As HOH, Morgan immediately considered her options. She told Lauren Domingue that she intended to nominate her alongside Keanu Soto.

Later, she also discussed with Ava Pearl the possibility of her acting as a pawn to ensure stability in the week’s plan.

Morgan ultimately nominated Lauren and Keanu for eviction, setting the stage for the second Big Brother eviction of the night.

