Who went home on Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 Episode 6? Details explored

Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Chef Antonio Wormley of the Blue Team was eliminated in Hell's Kitchen Season 24 (Battle of the States) Episode 6.

Wormley was chosen by host Gordon Ramsay to be sent home following a disorganized dinner service characterized by poor communication and a series of blunders.

Hell’s Kitchen: A turbulent dinner service leaves Ramsay unimpressed

Appetizers flew out of the Red kitchen as Jada and Anaiya got dinner service underway.

While on the Blue side, fish station partners Jon Boyd and Antonio Wormley faced the biggest test of the night as their coordination broke down under time pressure.

Early in the service, Ramsay grew frustrated with inconsistencies coming off the Blue Team’s pass.

When raw scallops hit the window, he lashed out before demanding better communication from the line.

Despite repeated calls for leadership, the Blue Team failed to regroup in time to recover.

Meanwhile, the Red Team, cooking for the East Coast, maintained steady momentum through the night.

Their ability to adapt and communicate kept them clear of Ramsay’s wrath, earning them another victory in the service challenge.

The Blue Team faces the fallout

Following the service, Ramsay summoned both teams for elimination.

The Red Team was declared safe, while the Blue Team was tasked with nominating two chefs for potential elimination.

After a heated deliberation, the team selected Jon Boyd and Antonio Wormley as the night’s nominees.

Boyd was called out for repeated cooking mistakes, while Wormley faced criticism for his lack of assertiveness during key moments.

Several teammates pointed out that Wormley failed to step in or speak up when Boyd’s station began to spiral, allowing the situation to worsen.

When Ramsay called the two to the front, he pressed them on their performances.

Boyd defended himself by saying he was “trying to hold it together,” while Wormley acknowledged that his quieter nature might have been perceived as a lack of initiative.

Ramsay’s decision and Wormley’s exit from Hell's Kitchen Season 24

In the end, Gordon Ramsay decided to eliminate Antonio Wormley, citing his passive approach as the deciding factor.

The chef left the competition as Ramsay turned to the Blue Team and said,



“Blue Team, you are in need of a leader. Jada, make your presence felt.”



The elimination evened out the teams once again, with Jada Vidal, who was previously on the Red Team, being moved over by Chef Ramsay to balance the numbers following Wormley’s departure.

Wormley’s exit marked the latest in a series of eliminations that highlight a recurring theme this season: technical skill alone isn’t enough to survive Hell’s Kitchen.

Communication, confidence, and leadership under pressure have proven just as essential as perfect plating.

What the elimination means for Hell’s Kitchen

Antonio Wormley’s quiet but consistent demeanor had been a defining part of his gameplay.

However, in a competition where Ramsay demands vocal command and constant communication, that restraint became a liability.

Throughout Season 24: Battle of the States, the Blue Team's continuous battle to develop a strong leader has been a central theme.

The West Coast cooks are still being undermined by internal miscommunication, despite Ramsay's continuous emphasis that teamwork is essential for advancement.

With Wormley gone, the Blue Team now faces increasing pressure to step up.

Ramsay’s decision to shift Jada to their side serves as both a reinforcement and a test of adaptability.

Her assertive approach and sharp instincts could be what the Blue Team needs to reset its momentum heading into the next round.

