Who was Reggie Carroll and what happened to him? Tributes pour in wake of tragedy

Comedian Reggie Carroll, known for his touring stand-up routines, has passed away at 52. According to the Southaven Police Department, he was fatally shot in Southaven, Mississippi, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

In a statement shared on Facebook, cops responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Burton Lane, where they found Carroll suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders performed lifesaving techniques, but Reggie ultimately died from his injuries.

As news of Reggie Carroll's passing spread, internet users were quick to express their condolences. Here are some reactions seen on X:

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of my comedy brother @comedianreggiecarroll... he was a hilarious, energetic, and kind soul. Unbelievable.. condolences to his loved ones and fans," one wrote.

"This is horrible; my condolences," another added.

As details surronding his death emerged, netizens began debating whether Southaven being close to Memphis played a role. However, such comments were quickly shut down.

Reggie Carroll produced and hosted the hit 2023 standup special Knockout Kings of Comedy

Born Reginald Carroll, the comedian was based in Baltimore, Maryland. He boasted a two-decade-long career and had toured in comedy clubs and theaters across the country. His energetic presence, raw humor, and charm have earned Reggie Carroll a loyal following.

According to Carroll's IMDb page, he has made a number of appearances on television shows. This includes an episode of the variety series Showtime at the Apollo in 2000, The Parkers, and the TV movie Rent & Go. In 2023, he produced and hosted the standup special Knockout Kings of Comedy.

His The Parkers co-star, Mo'Nique, shared an Instagram tribute in light of the news. Calling Reggie Carroll her "brother in comedy," Mo'Nique, in her IG story, wrote:

"This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you'll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together."

Notably, the pair often worked together. She continued:

"That's what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing."

Reggie Carroll's brothers, Jonathan and Andre, shared a statement on Facebook, thanking everyone for their condolences. They also requested people to refrain from sharing details about the comedian's passing until they confirm all the facts.

Meanwhile, Club Mobtown Comedy in Baltimore also shared an IG tribute to Carroll, expressing their gratitude for supporting them in their early days, adding:

"The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by this loss of one of our city’s great talents. Sending our prayers to Reggie’s family."

According to the Southaven Police Department's Facebook post, they launched an investigation into the crime and were questioning one man in relation to the shooting. In a later update, they confirmed one had been taken into custody and charged with Reggie Carroll's murder. However, the identity of the accused and motive have not been released.