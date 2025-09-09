How did Reggie Carroll die? Videos of comedian making threats & pointing a gun before his death surfaces

Reggie Carroll was shot to death last month, (Photo via Instagram/@mobtowncomedy)

Reggie Carroll, a comedian based in Baltimore, was killed on August 20, 2025, in a shooting in Mississippi. According to reports by CBS News, while Reggie was taken to a Memphis hospital, he succumbed to his injuries sustained during the shooting. Tranell Marquise Williams, 38, was arrested in the connection to the murder.

Meanwhile, a video of Reggie holding and pointing a gun along with making threats, had been going viral recently. Since it got uploaded on X, formerly known as Twitter, it gained more than 375K views. However, the context of the same could not be deciphered clearly. Many netizens even continued asking Grok about the context of the interaction.

As far as the incident is concerned, the man who has been arrested as the suspect, was comedian Katt Williams' bodyguard. According to reports by St. Louis American, the two men were roommates, and Tranell apparently fired at Reggie Carroll using a shotgun.

DeSoto County District Attorney Matthew Barton clarified that they did not find any evidence suggesting that Katt Williams was present at the scene or was even aware of the situation. Many further expressed condolences and tributes honouring the late comedian, who died in the tragic shooting.

Many expressed tributes and condolences following Reggie Carroll's demise

Reggie Carroll has reportedly been a popular name in the comedy industry in Baltimore. According to reports by CBS News, Carroll had also been on national tours with some popular comedians. Many comedians mourned the loss of the fellow comedian. According to the outlet, comedian Larry Lancaster said,

"He's one of those personalities that you never think about not having around. And so that was my brother, and I love him."

Meanwhile, Ray Diva said that the sudden demise of Carroll was quite shocking to her as well as the community. Comedian Omar Terrell stated that he initially did not even believe that the incident actually struck and killed Reggie Carroll. According to Terrell, it did not seem real to him. He said,

"I said, 'Reggie, who? He said, 'My nephew, Reggie. Reggie Curl, you know him.' I said, yeah, 'I know him. We can't be talking about the same Reggie. Ain't no way Reggie Curl passed, died, or any harm of the matter.' And it broke my heart."

Comedian Jamar Taylor highlighted the late comedian's smile and compared it with someone's expression if they got a million dollars. The production group Mobtown Comedy was also one of the many parties that mourned the comedian's demise. In their statement, they even expressed gratitude to Reggie for the support he extended. They further called Reggie one of the "city's great talents."

Apart from being a comedian, Reggie had also been labelled as an actor, producer, and host, according to IMDB. He was well-known for his series called Knockout Kings of Comedy. According to CBS News, Reggie Carroll had made special appearances in Showtime at the Apollo and The Parkers.

As of now, no additional information about the killing has been made available by the authorities.