Why was Katt Williams merchandise store evicted? Comedian linked to Reggie Carroll death reportedly received eviction letter

Reggie Carroll (Image via Instagram/@comedianreggiecarroll)

Katt Williams’ merchandise store on Burton Lane, Southaven, Mississippi has been served an eviction notice, as per Fox13 Memphis. According to the report by the news channel, the eviction notice comes as a result of alleged occurrence of criminal activity in and around the premises of the store.

As per Fox 13 Memphis, a team from the publication visited the store on Burton Lane where it found an eviction notice. The report by Fox 13 Memphis quotes the letter, which states,

“You are being given this notice due to criminal activity that occurred on or about the premises in violation of your lease agreement.”

The eviction letter goes on specifically to mention a shooting that took place on August 20. As per The New York Post, Reginald Carroll, a 52-year-old comedian popularly known as “Reggie” Carroll, was shot dead in Southaven on August 20. Fox13 Memphis notes that Carroll had recently been been a part of Katt Williams’ tour.

According to the report by The New York Post, one suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of the comedian. As per the news publication, a statement released by the police read,

“One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Carroll. Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding.”

About the allegations linking Katt Williams to Reggie Carroll’s killing

According to a report on WREG.com, TV station WREG-TV’s official website, Tranell Marquise Williams has been charged by the police for Reggie Carroll’s death. As per WREG.com, Tranell Marquise Williams had been previously part of Katt Williams’ security detail.

Ice Cream Convos noted that Carroll’s fellow comedian, Billy Sorrells took to social media to allege that Carroll’s shooting took place in a property which is associated with Katt Williams. Sorrells, in an Instagram video on August 24, called out his fellow comedians for their silence on the issue.

Sorrells went on to allege that suspect Tranell even had family ties with Katt Williams, as per Ice Cream Convos. According to the report by the news outlet, Sorrells asked his fans to take steps so as to ensure that the silence around the issue is broken. Sorrells said,

“Why y’all left Reggie out there on the motherf***ing curb by your crib? Ni***.”

Sorrells, in his Instagram live video, also went on to directly address Katt Williams. With reference to Katt, Sorrells went on to say,

“Katt Williams. You the truth teller. You the Lord of knowing so much truth.You the master of being able to tell everybody else this s**t.Kat Williams…Tell me why Reggie Carroll died out your house. Tell us what happened to Reggie Carroll.”

As per WREG.com, Kemp Earl Mitchell, who has been a friend of Carroll for a long time, went on to speak about the comedian’s recent association with Katt Williams. Mitchell said,

“He had moved down there with Katt while they was on tour. You know, they was on tour together to stay with him while they was on tour.”

According to WREG.com, Carroll’s death comes as a surprise to people who knew him closely, as he noted that the comedian was in high spirits before he passed away.