Who is Billy Sorrells? YouTuber calls out Katt Williams after comedian Reggie Carroll killed in Southaven MS

Billy Sorrells called out Katt Williams in a recent Instagram video (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Billy Sorrells addressed the killing of comedian Reggie Carroll in a recent Instagram Reel. He made some serious allegations while naming the suspect in the clip.

Sorrells also called out Micah "Katt" Williams and Mo'Nique and posted Instagram Stories targeting them. The YouTuber also shared some alleged details around the death of Reggie Carroll, who was reportedly shot in Mississippi last week.

Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead while on tour headlined by Katt Williams. He was pronounced dead on August 20th.. #reggiecarroll pic.twitter.com/QeuawnnQ1p — AHMATH TELLER TV 🎙️ (@yakalbah89) August 25, 2025

According to his profile on Laughter Factory, Billy Sorrells is a comedian, actor, and filmmaker. He was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and raised in Houston, Texas. Per IMDb, he also appeared on Wild 'N Out during Seasons 8 and 14.

Billy Sorrells also has a YouTube channel with over 114K subscribers, while his Instagram handle has over 109,000 followers. While his channel features glimpses of his stand-up pieces, the comedian dropped his special “Toxic AF” last year.

Earlier this year, Sorrells performed live at The Hive Houston. He was a part of the line-up that featured Ben Jackson, Ray Etc, Lotto Marie, Dat Damn Monty, A.D. Hodge, and other Texas-based comedians.

Billy Sorrells lambasted Katt Williams while naming the suspect behind Reggie Carroll’s killing

The 52-year-old Baltimore comedian, Reginald “Reggie” Carroll, died after he was fatally shot on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, multiple media outlets reported. As mentioned, Billy Sorrells also spoke about the tragic passing in a video on Instagram. The YouTuber-comic accused Katt Williams and Mo'Nique of downplaying Reggie Carroll’s death.

At the same time, Sorrells called out Williams for not speaking the truth. He mocked the Friday After Next actor by saying:

“Katt Williams, you’re the truth teller. You’re the lord of knowing so much truth. You the master of being able to tell everybody else’s s***. You the god of war. You’re ready for anything, right?”

Billy Sorrells claimed that Reggie Carroll died at (or near) Katt Williams' residence, and confronted the comedian:

“Katt Williams, tell me why Reggie Carroll died at your house. Tell us what happened to Reggie Carroll, Katt.”

He further accused Tranell Williams of being involved in the death of Reggie Carroll. Billy also continued calling out Katt, implying that the suspect was someone linked to the comedian. He said:

“You so far in the future of knowing every f***ng thing, why can’t you just tell us what the f*** happened on your street?”

Billy Sorrells further claimed that the suspect shot Reggie five times in Southaven, Mississippi, who was then rushed to a Memphis-based hospital and declared dead. He also shared the alleged screenshots of the prison records, with the suspect's images. Billy later posted Tranell Williams’ photos with Katt and Mo’Nique via his Instagram Stories.

According to WMC-TV, the Southaven Police Department confirmed that the comedian was fatally shot on Wednesday in Southaven, before he was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis. The outlet reported that Reggie Carroll succumbed to injuries, while a suspect, Tranell Marquise Williams, was detained by the police and is still in custody.