Who was Father Rob Jack? Tributes pour in as Sacred Heart Radio host passes away

Father Rob Jack passed away (representative image). (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

Father Rob Jack has passed away on October 29, 2025. The cause of death and other details, such as the place and exact time of his death, have not been revealed.

Many people who have worked with Jack have shared the news on their social media and mentioned that his passing was "unexpected" or "sudden."

Rob Jack was a Catholic priest and the host of Driving Home the Faith, a Catholic radio talk show on Sacred Heart Radio.

He started an apostolate in 2007, making CDs, rosaries, and prayer cards, to spread his faith. Jack had also been involved with Catholic radio shows since 1999.

According to the radio station's website, Rob Jack had an MDiv. and an MA in Biblical Studies from the Athenaeum of Ohio, Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary, as well as an STL in Mariology from the International Marian Research Institute.

Tributes pour in for Father Rob Jack

Eric Sammons, the editor-in-chief of Crisis magazine, and Matt Swaim, the author, producer, and host of the Sacred Heart Radio show, Son Rise Morning Show, shared their condolences on X.

They mentioned working alongside Jack and appearing on his show.

Netizens also filled social media with their tributes, saying that they enjoyed listening to his radio show. Some even mentioned buying Rob Jack's CDs and rosaries.

"I'm lucky enough as I'm sure many of us are to have one of his hand made rosaries. My daughter bought it for me one Mother's Day. Oh how he loved our Lady. I think I even have one of his Rosary CD's from before the app era. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace," one netizen wrote.

"I loved listening to Fr. Rob everyday on my way home from work. I will be praying and keeping him in my heart," another Facebook user added.

"I will miss listening to him. He was so inspiring and educational. Such a wonderful priest," another user wrote.

Internet users continued to share their thoughts and prayers, remembering Father Rob Jack's teachings, and "wisdom and humor."

"I am so sad to hear this. What a wonderful priest!! It will be greatly missed. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace," one netizen noted.

"As a listener, I'll really miss his on-air wisdom and humor. I am praying for him and those in his radio family," another user added.

"Such a good and trusted Priest and Good Shepherd of the flock. All of us who he was a part of our lives will forever be a better Catholic Christian because of him. Rest in peace and enjoy your eternity being face to face with our Saviour and in the arms of Blessed Mamma Mary," one user wrote.

The Catholic Telegraph reported on October 29 that the funeral arrangements for Rob Jack are pending.

His family and close friends have not announced when or where it will take place. Stay tuned for more updates on Father Rob Jack's funeral.