Who was evicted in Big Brother 27 week 9? Details explored

Big Brother 27 aired its Week 9 live eviction episode on Thursday, September 11, 2025, continuing the “Summer of Mystery” theme inside the Hotel Mystère house.

The week began with Lauren Domingue as Head of Household, holding the power to nominate players after winning her role through the controversial “White Locust” twist.

Lauren first placed Ashley Hollis and Will Williams on the block, then replaced veto winner Morgan Pope with Keanu Soto as a backdoor option.

The strategy quickly unraveled when the Block Buster competition allowed Keanu to save himself, leaving Ashley and Will as the two final nominees.

In the live vote, Will was evicted by a 3–2 decision and became the second juror of the season, following Rachel Reilly’s elimination in Week 8. His departure reduced the Big Brother house to seven active players competing for the $750,000 grand prize.

Alliances are tested under pressure in the Big Brother house

This episode of Big Brother highlighted how alliances were tested as the game reached its middle phase. Vince Panaro continued to balance relationships with both Lauren and Morgan, creating friction in his closest pact.

Morgan voiced her concerns directly, telling Vince,

“The time you’re spending with Lauren is extremely hurtful because she’s targeting me.”

This moment showed how personal feelings and game strategy collided, with Vince trying to maintain trust on both sides.

Lauren’s backdoor move against Keanu also created ripples. Though Keanu had spared Lauren during his HOH reign in Week 8, she chose not to return the favor.

Keanu expressed disappointment, noting that being targeted left him no choice but to aim at Lauren, Vince, and Morgan in future weeks. Meanwhile, Ashley worked to build new bonds by approaching Keanu.

She argued that Will could “skate through” the game and reminded him that losing Rachel as an ally had left her in need of a strong shield.

Ashley’s attempt to reframe alliances showed how quickly strategies shifted after each competition.

Rachel Reilly, who entered the jury house after her White Locust elimination, also appeared in the episode for her exit interview. She admitted that she "panicked," when recalling her decision to compete in the hamster-wheel maze and said she could have approached Ava Pearl differently to secure safety.

Rachel’s comments reinforced how small choices changed the trajectory of the season.

Will’s exit and Jury reflections in the Big Brother house

When it came time to vote, the majority aligned against Will. Keanu, Morgan, and Vince cast their ballots to evict him, while Ava and Kelley Jorgensen voted to evict Ashley.

The 3–2 split ended with Will leaving the Big Brother house in an emotional moment.

Ashley, tearful, described Will as her “best friend in the house,” while Will himself reflected on the journey with gratitude. In his exit chat with Julie Chen-Moonves, he explained,

“I was too likable to stay in the game.”

Will also framed his time as a mentoring role, saying he believed he helped younger players develop their strategies. He shared that he was leaving as “a better man” and without resentment toward his fellow houseguests.

He added that he hoped Ava would win but also recognized Vince as a strong competitor who “can convince anyone of anything.”

The episode also revisited Rachel’s reflections in jury, connecting her thoughts with Will’s departure. Together, they form the first two jurors who will ultimately vote for the winner.

Looking ahead, CBS confirmed that the next week will feature a two-hour special on September 17, including the return of Zingbot, followed by a double eviction episode on September 18.

With seven players remaining, shifting alliances and upcoming twists are set to reshape the competition once again in Big Brother.