Who plays Francoise Galpin in Wednesday season 2? All about the actress and where you've seen her before

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 12: Actress Frances O'Connor poses in the media room after winning Best Lead Actress for Blessed during the 2009 Samsung Mobile AFI Awards at the Regent Theatre on December 12, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Wednesday Season 2 is quickly becoming one of Netflix’s biggest hits after its recent release, drawing audiences into a gothic mystery that reimagines the Addams Family’s darkest daughter. Following the success of the first season, anticipation for the latest installment reached fever pitch, especially as the story promised higher stakes, darker secrets, and the introduction of key new characters.

One of the most surprising figures to emerge in the second season is Francoise Galpin, played by Frances O’Connor, a character who shifts the direction of the series while unraveling the complicated Galpin and Night family histories. Here’s everything you need to know about Francoise, her role in Season 2, and the actress behind the character.

Who is Francoise Galpin in Wednesday Season 2?

Francoise Galpin, introduced under the alias “Patient 1938” at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, is revealed in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 to be Tyler Galpin’s mother and the late Sheriff Donovan Galpin’s wife. Played by Frances O’Connor, Francoise carries a major twist; like her son, she is a Hyde as well. However, unlike male Hydes, who require a master to survive, female Hydes can exist independently, a distinction that adds complexity to their survival and motives.

Her backstory reveals years of tragedy. After giving birth to Tyler, postpartum depression triggered her Hyde transformation. This violent shift led to her institutionalization at Willow Hill, where she was secretly imprisoned as part of the LOIS program run by the Stonehearst family. Though many believed she died there and Morticia Addams even claimed to have attended her funeral, Francoise was actually kept captive until Wednesday helped her escape.

The return of Francoise also brings back her brother, Isaac Night. Known to fans earlier as Slurp, the zombie friend of Pugsley, Isaac regenerates into his original human form.

Once revealed, it becomes clear that the Night siblings are bound by shared trauma and ambition. Isaac, a DaVinci outcast with telekinetic powers, once tried to cure Francoise of her Hyde condition with a machine powered by young Gomez Addams. That experiment nearly killed Gomez and cost Isaac his own life, until his resurrection in the present.

Together, Francoise and Isaac attempt to finish what was started decades earlier. Their plan? Use Isaac’s rebuilt machine at Nevermore to strip Tyler of his Hyde powers, saving his life but condemning Francoise’s. This choice ignites the season’s most emotional conflict, as Tyler wrestles with his identity and his mother’s sacrifice.

Francoise’s storyline and the actress behind her

Francoise’s arc is one of the darkest in Wednesday Season 2. On the surface, she longs only to save her son, but her methods put others in grave danger.

After reuniting with Tyler and Isaac, she agrees to kidnap Pugsley Addams, forcing him to power the machine. In her desperation, she risks countless lives and betrays Tyler’s trust.

Their mother-son bond fractures, leading to a devastating showdown at Iago Tower, where Tyler ultimately confronts her. The confrontation ends with Francoise plummeting to her death, a tragic end to a character who blurred the line between victim and villain.

In Wednesday Season 2, Francoise Galpin is portrayed by Frances O’Connor, a British-Australian actress with an acclaimed career in both film and television. O’Connor is known for her roles in Mansfield Park, Bedazzled, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, and Timeline. She earned Golden Globe nominations for Madame Bovary and The Missing, and won an AACTA Award for Blessed.

Francoise Galpin’s introduction reshapes Wednesday Season 2, tying together the histories of the Galpin and Night families while propelling Tyler’s story into heartbreaking territory. Her death may close one chapter, but the fallout of her actions - and the unfinished business of Isaac Night - leave major questions for the already confirmed third season.

For now, fans can stream Wednesday Season 2 exclusively on Netflix, where Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams continues to unravel chilling mysteries, confront family secrets, and face new supernatural threats.