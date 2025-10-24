Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 24, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Today’s episode of Jeopardy! (October 24, 2025) brings excitement to fans by the end of Week 7 in season 42. The show pits successful attorney Tom Devlin against two determined contestants: Carmel, Indiana management consultant Shaan Mishra and Palatine, Illinois stay-at-home mom Kristina Pohribnij. The Final Jeopardy! "Relics" question will be difficult.

The contestants are ready for today's challenge. Tom Devlin wants his fourth win after three straight wins. A win today would get him into Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. Shaan and Kristina will fight hard for the prize.

Jeopardy! has always offered educational and entertaining content, and this season is no exception. Its unique mix of trivia and high-stakes competition keeps the 42nd season interesting.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights October 24, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round had a variety of categories. Returning champion Tom Devlin took an early lead with his knowledge and quick responses. Shaan Mishra and Kristina Pohribnij excelled in different areas but couldn't keep up with Tom's fast play. Tom's knowledge of various topics helped him throughout the round. He was the front-runner in Double Jeopardy! after a Jeopardy! lead.

Double Jeopardy! Round

On Double Jeopardy!, contestants had the chance to double their points, adding pressure. Tom remained dominant, answering several difficult questions to beat his competitors. Shaan and Kristina persevered, making bold bets and impressive comebacks. Despite their efforts, Tom was still far ahead. Tom led after the round, setting up Final Jeopardy!

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy! category for today was Relics.

The clue was as follows: Missionary William Ellis reported in 1825 that his “bones were preserved… & were considered sacred by the people” of Hawaii

The correct response was: Who is Captain James Cook?

The clue mentioned the iconic British explorer who died in Hawaii in 1779. Hawaiian culture was deeply impacted by his death and preservation. Correct answers required understanding this event's history. Tom bet confidently, but Shaan and Kristina struggled to respond.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles of October 24, 2025

Tom Devlin

In his Jeopardy! run, Washington, D.C. attorney Tom Devlin has shown great skill. Jeopardy! fans respect his broad knowledge after three consecutive wins. He can handle difficult categories and make quick decisions under pressure. Today's success will help Tom qualify for the Tournament of Champions. His poise and consistency make him a formidable opponent.

Shaan Mishra

Shaan Mishra, a management consultant from Carmel, Indiana, planned to balance quick responses with calculated risks. Shaan impressed viewers with his knowledge of complex topics across categories, even though he was not the frontrunner. His performance was solid, but he couldn't catch Tom. Shaan's Final Jeopardy! strategic betting showed his boldness, and fans can expect more from him.

Kristina Pohribnij

Today's episode was energized by Palatine, Illinois stay-at-home mom Kristina Pohribnij. Though Tom was tough, she answered several questions correctly. Kristina stayed calm and focused under pressure. She gambled strategically but couldn't catch Tom. She performed well and showed strong knowledge throughout the game, earning audience respect.

As the episode ends, viewers wait to see if Tom Devlin will win his fourth time or if Shaan Mishra or Kristina Pohribnij will win unexpectedly. Jeopardy! fans must watch tonight to find out who wins. Today's episode will be full of trivia, strategy, and suspense for longtime and new viewers. Fans can watch Jeopardy! episodes on Hulu.