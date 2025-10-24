Complete cast breakdown of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2: Who voices who & where you’ve heard or seen them before

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 has some cast changes

The much-awaited Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 arrived on HBO Max on October 23, 2025. The spin-off of Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time, presents an alternate universe of the original show, with the main character being Fionna, as opposed to Finn the Human in the CN original.

The artists voicing Fionna Campbell and Cake the Cat in the first season, Madeleine Martin and Roz Ryan, respectively, return to their characters. While Ice King and Princess Bubblegum remain the same, voice cast changes were seen for characters such as Marshall Lee, Gary Prince and Prismo.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 starts with a small reference to the first season. It refers to Finn’s serious injury in the previous season that has made him ill in this storyline. While Princess Bubblegum was shown worrying about Finn in the premiere episode, Huntress Wizard was seen taking him to WizArts. Meanwhile, in their universe, Fionna tried to help Gary set up a café but was chased away by Queenie who owned the place.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2: Main voice cast

Madeleine Martin as Fionna Campbell

Actress and voice artist Madeleine rose to fame for voicing JoJo Tickle on Playhouse Disney’s JoJo’s Circus. Her role as Fionna on Adventure Time was a guest cast. However, on the spinoffs, she plays the main role. She has also lent her voice on Ice Age: The Meltdown and contributed songs for Californication.

Some of her live action projects as an actor include Californication, Hemlock Grove, The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel, Criminal Minds, The Good Wife, Law & Order and many more. Madeleine was also part of four movies including Refuge, Legendary, The Discoverers and more.

Roz Ryan as Cake the Cat

Comedian, singer and actress, Roz has been part of Broadway stage, movies and television since 1978. Her recurring voice role has been as Thalia in the movies, Hercules and Hercules: Zero to Hero, and the television show, Hercules.

Besides Thalia, Roz’s other famous voice roles have been as Dr. Gladys in Lilo & Stitch: The Series, as Wade’s mom in Kim Possible, Madam President in Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Bubbie in The Marvelous Misadventure of Flapjack, Witch Lezah in The Looney Tunes Show, The Death Cap in Summer Camp Island and many more. She has also been part of nine movies and numerous television shows besides acting in six Broadway shows.

Ashly Burch as Huntress Wizard

Writer, director, singer and actor, 35-year-old Ashly has joined the cast of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2. Ashly has a huge body of work that includes voicing for animation shows and video games. Some of the popular video games where Ashly lent her voice include Lego Horizon Adventures, Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Avengers, Valorant, Mortal Kombat X, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan and more.

Ashly’s notable movie and animation projects include The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Bee and PuppyCat, The Ghost and Molly McGee, Final Space, Steven Universe and many more. She has many documentaries, musicals and live action shows to her credit.

Kumail Nanjiani as Prismo

While the first season had Sean Rohani playing the role, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 saw Kumail step into voicing the character. A stand-up comedian and actor, 47-year-old Kumail started his career in 2007.

Some of the mentionable projects where he voiced characters include What If…?, Krapopolis, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Bless the Harts, The Grinder, Bob’s Burgers, Trip Tank, Adventure Time, Dolittle, The Lego Ninjago Movie, Hell and Back, and many more. Kumail has also lent his voice in five video games.

Harvey Guillen as Gary Prince

Guillen replaced Andrew Rannells as Gary in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2. Although famous for his role in the television live action, What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey is known for lending his voice to different projects.

Some of his well-known projects as a voice artist include Helluva Boss, Angry Birds Mystery Islands, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Shape Island, Harley Quinn, Human Resources, Big City Greens, Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Archer, The Garfield Movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and more.

Tom Kenny as Ice King/Simon Petrikov

Kenny, 63, has been part of the show in the first season and is expected to be back in the sequel season. Famous for voicing the titular character in SpongeBob SquarePants, Kenny has Daytime Emmys and Annie Awards under his belt.

While he has a huge body of work, some mentionable titles include Johnny Bravo, The Powerpuff Girls, Talking Tom & Friends, Rocko’s Modern Life, CatDog, Transformers: Animated, Duck Tales, the Spyro series, Winnie the Pooh, The Ultimate Spider-Man and many more.

Vico Ortiz as Hunter

As with the previous season, Ortiz will continue to play Hunter in the current season of the HBO Max show. The Puerto Rican actor has received many accolades for their work on television, OTT and movies. While mostly working in live action shows, Ortiz’s another voice role had been as Tefe Holland in Harley Quinn.

Hynden Walch as Princess Bubblegum

Hynden Walch, 54, played the character in the previous season and will voice the same in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2. Famous for voicing Starfire in Teen Titans, Walch also voiced memorable characters in ChalkZone, Stanley, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Lucky Star, Justice League series, DC Super Hero series, Batman series, Teen Titan Go! series and many more. She has also lent her voice for numerous video games.

Olivia Olson as Star/Marceline the Vampire Queen

Screenwriter, singer-songwriter and actor, Olson started her career in 2003. Her career included voicing characters, acting in live action and singing for movies. Some of her well-known projects include Phineas and Ferb, Milo Murphy’s Law, Robot Chicken, We Baby Bears, The Powerpuff Girls and more. She has eight video games also to her credit.

While more characters and their voice artists will be appearing on Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 as the show’s storyline gets along, the above-mentioned artists and their characters will play a significant role.

Catch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 on HBO Max as each new episode drops every Thursday.